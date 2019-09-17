The Pleasant Valley volleyball team suffered a frustrating, three-set loss to conference rival Davenport Assumption on Saturday in the semifinals of the Linn-Mar invitational.
The Spartans took out some of those frustrations on Davenport North on Tuesday night in Mississippi Athletic Conference action. Pleasant Valley looked about as sharp as a team could in sweeping past the Wildcats, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11 in a match that lasted just over an hour.
The Spartans sit on top of the MAC undefeated with the Knights after Assumption handed PV, the sixth-ranked team in Class 5A, its first loss of the season over the weekend. PV coach Amber Hall thought her team really came out focused and ready to play against the Wildcats (5-14, 1-3).
"I felt like our rhythm was just a little off a bit (at Linn-Mar) but tonight things just really started clicking for us and we found our groove," Hall said. "Everyone did a really good job."
Pleasant Valley's offense was a well-oiled machine run by sophomore setter Kora Ruff. Ruff had one setting error while finishing with 28 assists. Ruff was instrumental in getting three different players six kills each including Erica Brohm, Emily Wood and Ilah Perez-Johnson. Kaitlyn Morgan led the hosts with nine kills.
Ruff, who recently recorded her 1,000th career assist, also chipped in on the offensive attack. Ruff finished with six kills herself, including four tip-kills when she caught the Wildcats' defense off-guard. For a player who is supposed to be serving up the kills, it almost doesn't seem fair for Ruff to be a part of the last attack.
"I just try to read the situation," Ruff said of her ability to get balls in empty areas on the tip-kills. "My coaches also help me find where the best place is. Davenport North is a good team but we really prepared in practice for them and worked hard to stop (their attack). I think everyone wanted to come out and play well after Saturday. It's nice to see that hard work pay off."
Ruff's sets seemed to float perfectly just above the net during this match for her teammates to slam down. Ruff said it's just a feel for the game after thousands of hours of practice and repetitions with her teammates.
"I've been in the gym since I was little, been in a lot of situations," Ruff said. "But the passers also did a great job and that makes my job even easier."
The Spartans (4-0, 11-1) had just 11 errors the whole match and five of those were service errors. Brohm led the block with seven while Morgan added two more. PV's serve was on-point as well as Wood finished with five aces while Ruff and Perez-Johnson each had three. Perez-Johnson finished with 11 digs while Wood (nine digs) and Ruff (six digs) also chipped in defensively. When Ruff wasn't serving up the kills, Jessi Meyer added four assists of her own.
For the Wildcats, North got attacking contributions from Layne Wright and Justyus Jackson as each had seven kills. Bailey Ortega had 18 assists and Halle Walkup finished with six digs.
The biggest issue for North coach Heath Donath's squad this season is finding a steady line-up and consistency even when the Wildcats have talented players. Injuries and working inexperienced players into the lineup to plug those holes has left the Wildcats looking great one set and not-so-great the next. The Wildcats battled PV and were down just 18-14 in the first set and fought hard before falling into big holes to start the second and third sets.
"Playing without some of my players for two weeks at a time is tough," Donath said. "It would be nice to have everyone available at the same time. But that's part of the game."