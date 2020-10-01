Spartans sweep Lancers in highly touted MAC battle

Pleasant Valley High School's volleyball team is in the midst of what coach Amber Hall calls a gauntlet.
The Spartans have played five state-ranked teams in the past eight days and have four more on the slate this weekend in Epworth.
“It is a great opportunity for us at this time to see where we’re at and how we handle big games and pressure situations,” Hall said.
PV is handling it quite nicely.
The fourth-ranked team in Class 5A staved off a furious comeback from 4A fourth-ranked North Scott in the opening set Thursday night and then stepped on the gas to record a 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph at PV High School.
Bettendorf, Mount Vernon, Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Scott, all ranked in their respective classes, are teams PV (11-1, 6-0 MAC) has beaten in this grueling stretch.
“We have a lot of momentum right now,” setter Kora Ruff said.
Other than a tight three-set defeat to West Des Moines Valley, PV has conquered each challenge this season. It still has pivotal conference matches remaining with Davenport Assumption on Oct. 13 and Clinton on Oct. 15.
“We have so much talent on our team,” junior outside hitter Arra Cottrell said. “I feel our limits are endless. Right now, the big thing is to keep practicing and continue to get better.”
The Lancers (13-3, 3-1 MAC) had the deck stacked against them before the match.
Attacker Grace Graham, one of the team’s top players, rolled her ankle in Tuesday night’s match against Davenport West and couldn’t go.
"Inconvenient timing," North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said. "She's a big part of our team, and we're definitely different without her, but I'm proud of (Lauren Golinghorst) who went in for her and stepped up."
North Scott also just returned from quarantine and has had minimal practice or preparation time in the last week.
“I wish the outcome could have been a little different and we could have pulled a set from them, but there are some positives we can take away from today,” VanEarwage said.
The first set proved critical.
PV bolted to an 18-10 advantage, but North Scott surged behind outside Ella McLaughlin to get within 23-21. McLaughlin had eight of her match-high 18 kills in the first set.
After a timeout, the Spartans regrouped with kills from Cottrell and Chloe Cline to close the set.
“The end of the first set is when they started to turn it on and bring that energy,” Ruff said. “We realized we need to match that in order to win.”
The second set was square at 14 before the Spartans reeled off a 7-2 flurry to seize control.
PV used a seven-point service run from Riley Morgan early in the third set and was on its way to its sixth straight conference sweep.
Once again, the Spartans were balanced offensively.
Ruff distributed a match-high 35 assists and is closing in on 2,000 for her career. Cottrell had 14 kills while Cline and sophomore Halle Vice each had 11.
Cottrell played sparingly a year ago. Vice is in her first year on varsity.
“As time goes on, it gets a little easier,” Vice said. “You get used to the pace of the game. Once you get some good hits, it is a big confidence boost.”
It helps having a setter in Ruff whose volleyball IQ and court awareness put her hitters in favorable positions.
“She runs their offense really well,” VanEarwage said. “She knows where to go when and always keeps blockers on their toes and sometimes guessing.”
Hall believes Ruff’s calm demeanor on the court has rubbed off on some of her newcomers and elevated their level of play in recent weeks.
“Nothing rattles Kora and other girls see her handle those situations,” Hall said. “I think it builds that confidence in themselves and in their play.”
PV faces 4A fifth-ranked Western Dubuque, 4A 14th-ranked Decorah, 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty and 2A 12th-ranked West Branch this weekend.
“We still have a lot of room to grow and get better,” Vice said. “I’m excited to see what the rest of the season holds for us.”
