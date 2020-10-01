Spartans sweep Lancers in highly touted MAC battle

The Lancers (13-3, 3-1 MAC) had the deck stacked against them before the match.

Attacker Grace Graham, one of the team’s top players, rolled her ankle in Tuesday night’s match against Davenport West and couldn’t go.

"Inconvenient timing," North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said. "She's a big part of our team, and we're definitely different without her, but I'm proud of (Lauren Golinghorst) who went in for her and stepped up."

North Scott also just returned from quarantine and has had minimal practice or preparation time in the last week.

“I wish the outcome could have been a little different and we could have pulled a set from them, but there are some positives we can take away from today,” VanEarwage said.

The first set proved critical.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

PV bolted to an 18-10 advantage, but North Scott surged behind outside Ella McLaughlin to get within 23-21. McLaughlin had eight of her match-high 18 kills in the first set.

After a timeout, the Spartans regrouped with kills from Cottrell and Chloe Cline to close the set.