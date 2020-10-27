Spartans top Muskies, capture regional volleyball crown

The third-ranked Pleasant Valley volleyball team accomplished a season-long goal of getting back to the Class 5A state tournament Tuesday night.
The hosting Spartans swept Muscatine 25-14, 25-9, 25-19 in their regional final to punch a state ticket to Cedar Rapids for the second year in a row.
In a season which had its start pushed back two weeks to quarantine as extra precaution because of COVID-19, PV (20-1) will bring even higher hopes to the U.S. Cellular Center next week.
PV senior Emily Wood said the team has stayed composed and taken things one match a time in order to reach this point.
That composure was needed for PV to notch a ninth straight sweep of the Muskies (14-13).
“We knew they were going to come and give us their best game ever because it is a regional final,” said Wood, who had nine kills in the sweep. “Just to get that win off such a great team and being able to go back to state, where we can finish off what we want to accomplish.”
PV coach Amber Hall said the feeling was especially satisfying considering the “crazy” start to the season.
“Having to wait on the sideline a little bit, I think it made these girls a lot hungrier and really wanting to dial in on their goals to have this opportunity in front of them,” Hall said. “Every day is a gift, every day is an opportunity just to come in and accomplish those goals they set for themselves.”
The champions of the Mississippi Athletic Conference have now won 12 straight with 11 straight sweeps. Hall said facing a “scrappy” Muscatine team it had faced to start the season was a solid test.
Hall was happy the seniors could get back to state, including Wood, a four-year varsity starter.
“She’s done an outstanding job, year in and year out just playing hard and always giving her best,” she said. “She’s a great athlete.”
Junior Kora Ruff had 34 of PV’s 40 assists on Tuesday, adding 12 digs and an ace.
She was proud of how the team has persevered through the “bump in the road” to start the year.
“It’s just really exciting getting to this point and going back,” said Ruff, whose team was swept in the state semis by West Des Moines Valley last season. “We obviously have some redemption to prove from last year, so we’re really excited.”
Ruff said bringing experienced returning players and some new, young weapons helps raise expectations for state this time.
“I think we’re all just super happy to get to this point, and kind of show what we’re made out of next week,” she said. “Our team is really strong, we have a lot of options. It’s not just kind of one person that I can go to, so I think that makes us really special. All the young girls have a lot of talent.”
One sophomore hitting standout is Halle Vice, who had a match-high 10 kills; classmate Chloe Cline added nine and juniors Alexa Frankel and Arra Cottrell had seven kills.
The 6-foot Vice used big swings to reach double-digit kills on Tuesday night. She seconded the importance of taking one game at a team as she will make her state debut with the team.
“We have the same mindset, but we obviously are going to keep working hard in practice and keep pushing ourselves to our limits,” she said. “And that’s going to get us where we need to be.”
Muscatine coach Kara Russell said her team played its hardest, competing the way she knows it can in the third game, which is all she could ask for.
She says PV’s consistency is what makes them such a challenge.
“We know that in order to keep them from nailing it on our side, we’ve got to keep them out of system,” she said. “The other team just has to be competitive going up against them.”
