Spartans top Muskies, capture regional volleyball crown

The third-ranked Pleasant Valley volleyball team accomplished a season-long goal of getting back to the Class 5A state tournament Tuesday night.

The hosting Spartans swept Muscatine 25-14, 25-9, 25-19 in their regional final to punch a state ticket to Cedar Rapids for the second year in a row.

In a season which had its start pushed back two weeks to quarantine as extra precaution because of COVID-19, PV (20-1) will bring even higher hopes to the U.S. Cellular Center next week.

PV senior Emily Wood said the team has stayed composed and taken things one match a time in order to reach this point.

That composure was needed for PV to notch a ninth straight sweep of the Muskies (14-13).

“We knew they were going to come and give us their best game ever because it is a regional final,” said Wood, who had nine kills in the sweep. “Just to get that win off such a great team and being able to go back to state, where we can finish off what we want to accomplish.”

PV coach Amber Hall said the feeling was especially satisfying considering the “crazy” start to the season.