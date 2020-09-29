Spartans wake up, roll North in 3 sets

Wood asserted herself at that time with three of her four kills in the final stretch to get PV the lead. Wood said she was not sure why the start did not have the same energy as the Spartans had when PV blitzed Bettendorf last week.

“We probably could have been a little more focused,” the recent Iowa State softball verbal commit said. “We were on our heels a bit and we weren’t expecting a lot of tip (shots) and rolls. North is a good team and we can’t be back on our heels like that at the beginning of the match.”

The Spartans did get going in the second set, racing out to an 8-1 edge behind serves from Wood, Morgan and Cline. Morgan had a pair of aces during that spree and Cline, Wood and Cottrell controlled the net the whole way. Wood had six kills in the middle set.

“We got going in the second set but, yeah, we’ve played a lot of really good teams recently and we kind of have a target on our back,” Wood said. “Everybody is going to give us their best, so we have to give everybody our best back at them.”