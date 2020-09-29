Spartans wake up, roll North in 3 sets

Maybe the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team can be forgiven for having an uneven performance against Davenport North on Tuesday night.
The Spartans finished a run last week of playing, and beating, several highly ranked teams on Thursday and Saturday. PV also needs to gear up for a Mississippi Athletic Conference showdown with North Scott, which is on Thursday.
Still, the third-ranked team in Class 5A found enough firepower to get past the hosting Wildcats 25-20, 25-14, 25-17 in the Wildcats’ Den. Senior Emily Wood came up big at key times for the visitors, putting down several kills in a key first set and added seven digs for the winners. She also had a pair of aces.
Chloe Cline continued her hammering ways for the Spartans (10-1 overall, 5-0 MAC) as the sophomore delivered 10 kills. Halle Vice (seven kills), Alexa Frankel (six kills) and Arra Cottrell (five kills) also were big in the attack. Kora Ruff anchored the defense with 10 digs and added 32 assists. Livia Thomsen contributed eight digs and had strong service runs as did Riley Morgan at key times.
But a scrappy effort from North and erratic passing and errors from PV in the first set gave daylight to the hosts’ hopes. The Wildcats only trailed 19-17 in the first set after some kills from Layne Wright and some solid serving from Rileigh Antle and Halle Walkup.
Wood asserted herself at that time with three of her four kills in the final stretch to get PV the lead. Wood said she was not sure why the start did not have the same energy as the Spartans had when PV blitzed Bettendorf last week.
“We probably could have been a little more focused,” the recent Iowa State softball verbal commit said. “We were on our heels a bit and we weren’t expecting a lot of tip (shots) and rolls. North is a good team and we can’t be back on our heels like that at the beginning of the match.”
The Spartans did get going in the second set, racing out to an 8-1 edge behind serves from Wood, Morgan and Cline. Morgan had a pair of aces during that spree and Cline, Wood and Cottrell controlled the net the whole way. Wood had six kills in the middle set.
“We got going in the second set but, yeah, we’ve played a lot of really good teams recently and we kind of have a target on our back,” Wood said. “Everybody is going to give us their best, so we have to give everybody our best back at them.”
North got out to a 6-1 lead in the third set as some serves from Maya Beasley and Wright kept the Spartans out of sync. But it was Vice this time who helped correct the ship. The sophomore had five of her kills during a stretch when the Spartans outscored the hosts 18-5 to gain control of things with a 19-11 lead.
With Vice and Cline only sophomores, the rest of the MAC will have to deal with what could become a dominant attack force for the foreseeable future.
“It is really going to be exciting to come back the next few years and see what (Vice and Cline) can do,” Wood said of her teammates.
Wright and Olivia Falborg led the Wildcats (5-7, 2-4 MAC) with eight kills each. Wright also had nine digs while Walkup (17 digs) and Antle (seven digs) keyed the defense. Antle also finished with 19 assists. Wright had two aces while McKenna Rebarcak also had an ace.
North coach Heath Donath liked how his team came out and got PV’s attention, especially in the first set.
“They really were hesitant to play us the first set, I thought,” Donath said of PV. “We took quite a few good shots and started to catch them in the (well) which we kind of wanted to go to help limit our errors. It worked in the first set but then we kind of got in a rut with serve-receive and didn’t really go further from there.”
