'Steady' Ruff captains QCT All-Metro volleyball team

Raised in a household with a mother who coaches volleyball and two older sisters who have played competitively, Kora Ruff has had plenty of opportunities to glean insight from her family about the game.

"The amount of matches I've watched, it has really helped build my volleyball IQ," the Pleasant Valley setter said. "When I'm watching, I'm always wanting to learn or scout even when I'm trying to watch for fun."

Ruff has been a quick study.

The sophomore is the captain of this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro volleyball team after leading the Spartans to a 30-win season, a Mississippi Athletic Conference title and the Class 5A state semifinals.

She averaged nearly nine assists per set and facilitated a PV offense that collected a conference-best 11.6 kills per set.

"This was a fun team," Ruff said. "We had a lot of girls who could put the ball down so it made my job pretty easy."

Volleyball is an emotional game. Virtually after every point, there are screams, clapping or high-fives.

As the quarterback of PV's attack, Ruff has understood the importance of staying even-keeled.

