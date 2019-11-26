'Steady' Ruff captains QCT All-Metro volleyball team

Raised in a household with a mother who coaches volleyball and two older sisters who have played competitively, Kora Ruff has had plenty of opportunities to glean insight from her family about the game.
"The amount of matches I've watched, it has really helped build my volleyball IQ," the Pleasant Valley setter said. "When I'm watching, I'm always wanting to learn or scout even when I'm trying to watch for fun."
Ruff has been a quick study.
The sophomore is the captain of this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro volleyball team after leading the Spartans to a 30-win season, a Mississippi Athletic Conference title and the Class 5A state semifinals.
She averaged nearly nine assists per set and facilitated a PV offense that collected a conference-best 11.6 kills per set.
"This was a fun team," Ruff said. "We had a lot of girls who could put the ball down so it made my job pretty easy."
Volleyball is an emotional game. Virtually after every point, there are screams, clapping or high-fives.
As the quarterback of PV's attack, Ruff has understood the importance of staying even-keeled.
"I'm pretty competitive, but after growing up with my mom and sisters, I've learned to control my emotions," Ruff said. "My (competitiveness) comes out in a game, but I try and keep it under control.
"It is about staying steady, not getting too high or too low."
There are seven metro schools represented on the eight-player first team.
MAC runner-up Davenport Assumption has two players with freshman right side Ava Schubert and senior outside Kylie Welch.
North Scott outside hitter Emma Powell, Davenport North outside hitter Justyus Jackson and Clinton setter Brooke Mulholland are on the top team along with Moline libero Maddie Peterson and Geneseo setter/right side Maddi Barickman.
Tipton's Sommer Daniel, a Utah recruit, captains the All-Eastern Iowa team for a third consecutive season. The setter and outside hitter surpassed 1,100 assists, digs and kills during her four-year run with the Tigers. She propelled Tipton to 128 wins in that span.
Orion's Sarah Jacobsen is the captain of the All-Western Illinois squad. A recent signee of Illinois State University, Jacobsen finished with more than 1,300 kills during her career. She led the Chargers to a 37-2 season and the Elite Eight in Class 2A.
First team
Kora Ruff (C)
School/year: Pleasant Valley, sophomore
Height/position: 5-7, setter
Serving it up: Selected all-tournament at state after 60 assists in two matches, Ruff was facilitator for MAC champion Spartans. She was third in Iowa Class 5A with 8.94 assists per set, averaged more than 2.1 digs per set and was second on team with 39 aces. She has 1,639 assists in two seasons.
Maddi Barickman
School/year: Geneseo, junior
Height/position: 5-9, setter/right side
Serving it up: Barickman finished season with 280 assists, 177 digs, 130 kills, 41 service aces and 30 blocks. Named all-tournament at the Geneseo Invitational and first team all-Western Big Six, Barickman helped the Leafs win 26 matches and finish third in their inaugural season in the league.
Justyus Jackson
School/year: Davenport North, senior
Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter
Serving it up: Headed to Tulsa, Jackson led the MAC in kills for conference matches at 3.83 per set. She had 28 kills against Clinton, the most by any player in a match in the conference this season. She averaged 1.47 digs per set and collected 36 blocks. She finished her career with 595 kills.
Brooke Mulholland
School/year: Clinton, senior
Height/position: 5-8, setter
Serving it up: The Kirkwood commit and first team all-MAC choice was six-rotation standout for the River Queens. Three-year starter led Clinton in assists (5.65), kills (146) and aces (28) along with second in digs (2.9). Mulholland distributed more than 1,900 assists the past three seasons.
Maddie Peterson
School/year: Moline, senior
Height/position: 5-4, libero
Serving it up: A recent Bradley signee, Peterson was a three-year starter for the Big Six co-champion Maroons and second team all-conference. She averaged more than 5.2 digs per set for Moline, among the best in the conference. She tallied almost 100 service aces the past two seasons.
Emma Powell
School/year: North Scott, senior
Height/position: 6-0, outside hitter
Serving it up: A repeat first team all-Metro choice and four-year varsity contributor, Powell powered the Lancers back to the state tournament for first time in seven years. She averaged 2.86 kills and 3.44 digs per set (both among the league's top five) along with serving at a 95% clip.
Ava Schubert
School/year: Assumption, freshman
Height/position: 6-0, right side hitter
Serving it up: Named MAC's player of the year, the southpaw led conference with 3.05 kills per set and helped Assumption reach Class 3A state tourney. She recorded 2.6 digs per set along with 42 aces and 42 blocks — both among MAC's top 10. Schubert had season-high 20 kills in state quarters.
Kylie Welch
School/year: Assumption, senior
Height/position: 5-8, outside hitter
Serving it up: Three-year varsity contributor, Welch was first team all-MAC. She was fourth in league in kills per set (2.84) and hit at a .311 efficiency. Welch led conference in aces (79) and was among team's top three in digs (2.56). Her 190 aces are a conference-best the past three seasons.
Second team
Name School Height Year Position
Erica Brohm Pleasant Valley 6-1 senior middle hitter
Kamara Dickerson Moline 5-8 senior outside hitter
Kendall McNaull North Scott 6-1 senior middle hitter
Bailey Ortega Davenport North 5-11 senior setter
Ilah Perez-Johnson Pleasant Valley 5-9 senior outside hitter
Raghen Walker Rock Island 6-0 senior middle hitter
Maggi Weller Geneseo 5-3 junior libero
Emily Wood Pleasant Valley 5-8 junior outside hitter
Honorable mention
Alleman: Colleen Kenney, so.
Assumption: Annabelle Costello, jr. Emma Schubert, jr.
Bettendorf: Riley Deere, jr. Maggie Erpelding, sr. Claudia Johnson, sr. Breanna VerMeer, sr.
Clinton: Rylie Mussman, jr. Kelly Clark, sr.
Davenport Central: Alexis Huntley, sr. Lindsey Smith, sr.
Davenport North: Halle Walkup, jr.
Davenport West: Cassidy Schaeffer, sr. Isabel Castel, sr.
Geneseo: Abbi Barickman, jr. Hannah Copeland, so.
Moline: Sophia Potter, jr. Ella Ramsay, so. Kayla Veto, sr.
Muscatine: Rylie Moss, jr. Maddie Petersen, jr. Kaylynn Salyars, jr. Hannah Wieskamp, sr.
North Scott: Rachel Anderson, sr. Grace Graham, so. Ella McLaughlin, so.
Pleasant Valley: Sara Hoskins, sr. Kaitlyn Morgan, sr.
Rock Island: Emily Allison, so.
United Township: Jade Hunter, jr.
Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois volleyball team
Sarah Jacobsen (C)
School/year: Orion, senior
Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter
Serving it up: Signed to play volleyball at Illinois State, she led Chargers to 37-2 record and Class 2A super-sectional. The school's all-time kills leader with 1,330, she was unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference and selected to AVCA Region 6 all-star team. She averaged 4.3 kills per set (.364 efficiency).
Emily Brooks
School/year: Erie-Prophetstown, junior
Height/position: 5-9, middle blocker
Serving it up: A six-rotation player, Brooks averaged team-best 3.2 kills and 2.7 digs per set. Named team MVP and unanimous first team all-TRAC East Division, she was team leader with 62 blocks and served at 93% clip.
Kylie Collachia
School/year: Fulton, junior
Height/position: 5-10, setter
Serving it up: In her second season as a starter, Collachia broke Fulton's single-season record for assists with 760. The unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference selection was second on team with 248 digs and posted 25 aces.
Mackenzie Grafton
School/year: Orion, senior
Height/position: 6-0, outside hitter
Serving it up: The all-TRAC selection unleashed a school-record 93 service aces for the conference co-champion Chargers. Signed to play at Division II Lewis University, she recorded 3.2 kills per set (.281 efficiency) and 281 digs.
Lauren McMillin
School/year: Sherrard, senior
Height/position: 5-6, libero
Serving it up: Selected to TRAC West first team and to Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star game, McMillin compiled more than 500 digs the past two seasons. She set a school record with 23 digs in match against Rockridge.
Emily Schipper
School/year: Fulton, senior
Height/position: 5-11, outside hitter
Serving it up: Team MVP and captain for two years, Schipper had 397 kills (.334 efficiency) and a team-best 52 aces. Three-year starter was unanimous all-TRAC. She finished career with school-record 955 kills and 139 aces.
Brooke Smeltzly
School/year: Riverdale, senior
Height/position: 5-8, outside hitter
Serving it up: Unanimous first team all-TRAC, Smeltzly registered nearly 300 kills and 200 digs for the Rams. Team captain, who averaged around 4 kills and 4 digs per set, participated in Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star game.
Karli Stineman
School/year: Mercer County, senior
Height/position: 5-9, middle hitter
Serving it up: An all-Lincoln Trail Conference choice, Stineman led Golden Eagles in kills (224), digs (273) and blocks (60). A four-year varsity starter, Stineman was team MVP and played in Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star event.
Second team
Name School Height Year Position
Courtney Baele Annawan 5-6 Junior Setter
Megan Bailey Fulton 5-11 Senior Middle hitter
Faith Catour Orion 5-4 Senior Setter
Mia Freyermuth Rockridge 5-9 Senior Outside hitter
Kati Kratzberg Orion 5-3 Junior Libero
Zoey Miller Mercer County 5-5 Senior Outside hitter
Kaley Peterson Annawan 5-7 Senior Libero
Alyson Shafer Kewanee 5-5 Senior Outside hitter
Honorable mention
Annawan: Ella Manuel, jr.; Keagan Rico, sr. Erie-Prophetstown: Jasmine Nickerson, sr.; Baylee Anderson, jr. Fulton: Ally Curley, sr.; Maddie Hodge, sr. Kewanee: Gracey Damron, sr. Mercer County: Sheridan Hank, sr. Morrison: Grace Steines, sr. Orion: Emiliah Morrison, sr. Riverdale: Shae Hanrahan, jr.; Molly Sharp, jr. Rockridge: Nicole Sedam, jr.; Olivia Drish, jr.; Mackenzie Douglas, sr. Sherrard: Carly Whitsell, sr. Wethersfield: Lexi Nichols, sr.
Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa volleyball team
Sommer Daniel (C)
School/year: Tipton, senior
Height/position: 5-9, setter/outside hitter
Serving it up: Three-time all-Eastern Iowa captain and Utah signee finished her career with 1,611 kills, 1,827 assists and 1,135 digs, believed to be first Iowa player to eclipse 1,000 in all three categories. She averaged 3.75 kills, 4.43 assists and 2.72 digs per set this season for a 32-win squad.
Emma Boleyn
School/year: North Cedar, senior
Height/position: 6-1, middle blocker
Serving it up: All-River Valley Conference Elite team performer led the state of Iowa with 165 total blocks. She averaged nearly two kills per set with a .333 hitting efficiency while going 259 of 293 serving with 35 aces.
Ella Caffery
School/year: Wilton, sophomore
Height/position: 5-10, setter/middle hitter
Serving it up: Chosen to RVC Elite team, Caffery tallied 5.3 assists, 3.3 kills and 2.7 digs per set for 2A state-qualifying Beavers. She also had 70 blocks and 44 aces, among top five in RVC South. Has 1,313 assists in two seasons.
Macy Daufeldt
School/year: West Liberty, sophomore
Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter
Serving it up: Drake recruit and repeat first-team choice, Daufeldt led Comets to 31 wins and 3A state tournament with 4.79 kills per set and .403 efficiency. She also averaged 3.15 digs and was named to RVC Elite team.
Kelsey Drake
School/year: Wilton, sophomore
Height/position: 5-10, setter/middle hitter
Serving it up: Six-rotation standout averaged 4.13 kills (.425 efficiency), 4.04 assists and 2.86 digs per set. An all-RVC Elite team performer, she had a team-high 68 aces and recorded team-best 72 blocks for 35-4 Beavers.
Monica Morales
School/year: West Liberty, freshman
Height/position: 5-4, libero
Serving it up: Had 451 digs (more than 5.2 per set), the second most by a ninth-grader in Iowa this fall regardless of class. Named to all-RVC South Division first team, Morales also served at 90% efficiency with 28 aces.
Martha Pace
School/year: West Liberty, junior
Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter
Serving it up: The all-RVC Elite team performer smashed 3.87 kills per set and did so with a .419 efficiency. She averaged 2.87 digs per set and had only 22 service miscues in 386 chances. Has 824 kills in three seasons.
Nell Sybesma
School/year: Maquoketa, Senior
Height/position: 5-10, outside hitter
Serving it up: The all-Wamac East performer ranked 10th in Iowa 4A with 3.88 kills per set. She also recorded 2.94 digs per set, had 42 blocks and served at a 91% clip. Sybesma collected 571 kills the past two seasons.
Second team
Name School Height Year Position
Anabel Blount Prince of Peace 5-8 Junior Outside hitter
Kamryn Chapman Tipton 6-0 Senior Middle hitter
Sydney Dennis North Cedar 5-8 Junior Setter
Isabel Hansen Prince of Peace 5-7 Junior Setter
Mallory Lange Wilton 5-5 Sophomore Libero
Morgan Peterson West Liberty 5-8 Senior Setter
Kylee Sanders Louisa-Muscatine 5-9 Junior Outside hitter
Tarah Wehde Camanche 5-10 Senior Outside hitter
Honorable mention
Bellevue: Brin Daugherty, sr.; Paige Klein, sr. Bellevue Marquette: Ellie O'Brien, jr. Calamus-Wheatland: Sammie Flagel, sr.; Kaylie Wilhelm, sr. Camanche: Maci Sloane, jr. Central DeWitt: Talbot Kinney, jr. Durant: Meg Koenig, sr.; Ally Happ, so. Easton Valley: Sarah Driscoll, sr.; RaeAnn Carlson, sr. Louisa-Muscatine: McKenna Hohenadel, so. Maquoketa: Tenley Cavanagh, so.; Addie Bowman, jr. Midland: Taylor Bahnsen, sr. North Cedar: Kelly Proesch, jr.; Kassidie Galloway, sr. Northeast: Neveah Hildebrandt, jr. Prince of Peace: Lilly Isenhour, so.; Paige Kuehl, jr. Tipton: Carly Puffer, so.; Bailey Schmidt, sr.; Karlee Kamberling, sr. West Liberty: Averi Goodale, jr.; Karsyn Ruess, sr.. Wilton: Taylor Garvin, sr.; Alexa Garvin, so.