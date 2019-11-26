You are the owner of this article.
'Steady' Ruff captains QCT All-Metro volleyball team

Raised in a household with a mother who coaches volleyball and two older sisters who have played competitively, Kora Ruff has had plenty of opportunities to glean insight from her family about the game.

"The amount of matches I've watched, it has really helped build my volleyball IQ," the Pleasant Valley setter said. "When I'm watching, I'm always wanting to learn or scout even when I'm trying to watch for fun."

Ruff has been a quick study.

The sophomore is the captain of this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro volleyball team after leading the Spartans to a 30-win season, a Mississippi Athletic Conference title and the Class 5A state semifinals. 

She averaged nearly nine assists per set and facilitated a PV offense that collected a conference-best 11.6 kills per set. 

"This was a fun team," Ruff said. "We had a lot of girls who could put the ball down so it made my job pretty easy."

Volleyball is an emotional game. Virtually after every point, there are screams, clapping or high-fives.

As the quarterback of PV's attack, Ruff has understood the importance of staying even-keeled.

"I'm pretty competitive, but after growing up with my mom and sisters, I've learned to control my emotions," Ruff said. "My (competitiveness) comes out in a game, but I try and keep it under control.

"It is about staying steady, not getting too high or too low."

There are seven metro schools represented on the eight-player first team. 

MAC runner-up Davenport Assumption has two players with freshman right side Ava Schubert and senior outside Kylie Welch.

North Scott outside hitter Emma Powell, Davenport North outside hitter Justyus Jackson and Clinton setter Brooke Mulholland are on the top team along with Moline libero Maddie Peterson and Geneseo setter/right side Maddi Barickman. 

Tipton's Sommer Daniel, a Utah recruit, captains the All-Eastern Iowa team for a third consecutive season. The setter and outside hitter surpassed 1,100 assists, digs and kills during her four-year run with the Tigers. She propelled Tipton to 128 wins in that span.  

Orion's Sarah Jacobsen is the captain of the All-Western Illinois squad. A recent signee of Illinois State University, Jacobsen finished with more than 1,300 kills during her career. She led the Chargers to a 37-2 season and the Elite Eight in Class 2A. 

