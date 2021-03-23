Sterling makes quick work of Rocky winning streak

Sterling showed its strength right from the outset, stringing together a 9-2 run to open up a quick 12-4 lead in the opening game and gradually stretching it to a 17-5 advantage.

"Our intention is always to come out and not let (the opposition) get any easy points," said Bree Borum, whose efforts and those of her sister were augmented by six digs and five kills from Grace Egan, with Macie Gebhardt adding four blocks and three kills and Riley Dittmar dishing out 14 assists.

A late mini-run enabled Rock Island (2-2, 2-2 WB6) to get within single digits at 18-9 before Sterling closed out the opener. However, that gave the Lady Rocks a shot in the arm for the second set.

Indeed, Rocky scored the set's first point for its the one and only lead Tuesday night. Following a 6-0 Sterling run, the Rocks clawed their way back to within 12-7 after a Sophia Sigler ace and a kill by Emily Allison.

"That was a high note; the past couple of games, we've not come out strong in the second set," said Rock Island coach Morgan Gray. "Although there was a gap in there, we fought to the end. I was impressed by that."