Sterling makes quick work of Rocky winning streak

Buoyed by consecutive Western Big 6 Conference volleyball wins over Galesburg and Quincy, Rock Island was hoping to convert that momentum into a three-match winning streak.
However, with two-time defending Class 3A state champion Sterling coming into the Rock Island Fieldhouse Tuesday evening both still stinging from Saturday's three-set loss at Moline and back at full strength, the Golden Warriors quickly dashed those hopes in a 25-12, 25-19 sweep of the Rocks.
"We were at full strength, finally," said Sterling coach Dale Dykeman, whose 4-1 club (3-1 Big 6) prepped for Tuesday's match with a two-game nonconference sweep of Dixon on Monday. "We hadn't been full strength yet, but we expect all of our kids to step up and compete."
Despite senior twins Bree and Brook Borum missing the Moline match while playing with their club volleyball team at the Mid-East Qualifier in Louisville, Ky., this past weekend, the Golden Warriors were still able to push an undefeated Moline team.
"Us not being there, the team didn't have time to practice with (a different) lineup, but they still did a good job," said Bree Borum, who delivered another strong performance with 12 assists, nine kills, two aces and two blocks. Twin sister Brook posted a match-best 10 kills.
"Coming back here tonight at full strength, that was really good for us."
Sterling showed its strength right from the outset, stringing together a 9-2 run to open up a quick 12-4 lead in the opening game and gradually stretching it to a 17-5 advantage.
"Our intention is always to come out and not let (the opposition) get any easy points," said Bree Borum, whose efforts and those of her sister were augmented by six digs and five kills from Grace Egan, with Macie Gebhardt adding four blocks and three kills and Riley Dittmar dishing out 14 assists.
A late mini-run enabled Rock Island (2-2, 2-2 WB6) to get within single digits at 18-9 before Sterling closed out the opener. However, that gave the Lady Rocks a shot in the arm for the second set.
Indeed, Rocky scored the set's first point for its the one and only lead Tuesday night. Following a 6-0 Sterling run, the Rocks clawed their way back to within 12-7 after a Sophia Sigler ace and a kill by Emily Allison.
"That was a high note; the past couple of games, we've not come out strong in the second set," said Rock Island coach Morgan Gray. "Although there was a gap in there, we fought to the end. I was impressed by that."
Led by Emily Allison's five kills and three from Grace Gustafson, plus six assists from Bella Allison and five assists from Sigler, the Rocks kept on scrapping. Consecutive Madelynn Polito kills and Sigler's second ace got the hosts to within five at 22-17. However, that was as close as Rock Island could get.
"Getting two sweeps against Galesburg and Quincy were not quite enough to give us the confidence to face a team like Sterling," Gray stated. "We've got to come out big sooner, especially against a hot team like that. We couldn't keep up, simple as that."