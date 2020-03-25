Sun sets on Lichtenberg's storied coaching career

The dean of Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball coaches by more than a quarter-century, Lichtenberg has put her stamp on the Bulldog program since taking over for Diane Hill in 1986.

Bettendorf has had only one losing season since 1990. She has coached eight teams to the state tournament, including championship squads in 2012 and 2013, along with three state runner-up teams.

The 2016 graduating class played in four consecutive state championship matches under Lichtenberg.

"There have been so many neat girls and neat families," Lichtenberg said. "There have been a few families where I've coached three or four of their daughters and now some of their daughters are involved in our club."

When the Iowa State graduate accepted a position as physical education teacher in Bettendorf before her 21st birthday, she had no idea it would be her home for the next four decades.

"I liked the size of the school, liked the community and it was a great place to raise kids," she said. "It has been a great place to live and we really hadn't given it much thought to move. We've been happy here.