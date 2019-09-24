Everyone knows about Davenport Assumption's big hitters Kylie Welch and A.J. Schubert.
But it was two other hitters that led the Knights' charge against Bettendorf in a key conference showdown on Tuesday night.
Juniors Emma Schubert and Claire Smith stepped up their games to help Assumption sweep past the Bulldogs 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest in Assumption's gym.
For the third-ranked team in Class 3A, it was a win in one of the tougher remaining hurdles left on the conference schedule as Assumption improves to 4-0 in the MAC and 18-2 overall. The Bulldogs saw their conference title hopes take a big hit as they fell to 3-2 in the MAC and 9-6 overall.
Smith teamed up with A.J. Schubert in the first set to take control of the attack. Smith and Schubert each finished with six kills as Assumption, as a team, had 15 kills to the Bulldogs' seven. While Bettendorf's block kept a keen eye on A.J. Schubert, Smith was able to beat Bettendorf's defense with some strong swings of her own.
"We've worked really hard to make ourselves a well-rounded team but Claire and Emma have almost been our silent kids who just consistently come up big," Assumption coach Bre Scherler said. "Claire probably has made the most growth from last year to this year. Claire just came in very hungry this year and it is nice to see her just flip the switch and get all of her aggressiveness out."
While Smith was getting the home team going in the first set, Emma Schubert was the closer for the Knights. In the final set, Schubert had five of her 10 kills to help the Knights finish things off. Schubert showed a knack for using strategy and well-placed shots to finish the play off. She had two tip-kills and her other three kills used pace and placement instead of just straight power.
Both Smith and Emma Schubert gave credit to their setters, Annabelle Costello and Jessica Stratman, as the reason they were able to close out shots. Costello had 23 assists in the match while Stratman chipped in another 10 helpers.
"Our setters were really on their game," Smith said. "With our attack, everyone is just very versatile and we don't have any weak spots on our team."
Welch and A.J. Schubert did make big contributions to the victory. A.J. Schubert finished with a match-high 13 kills to go along with a pair of aces. Welch finished with seven kills and six digs. Costello had three aces and Smith also contributed three blocks. Bri Gartner and Katie Anderson led the defensive effort with 12 and eight digs, respectively.
Bettendorf's best chance to turn the match came in the second set when the Bulldogs were able to take advantage, at times, of Assumption committing 10 unforced errors. Riley Deere and Caidince Cleveland used strong serving to keep the Bulldogs in the set while Claudia Johnson and Maesa Harris had big kills at the net. But with the set tied at 22 late, the visitors committed three straight unforced errors to hand the set to hosts and also dig themselves a 2-0 hole.
For the match, Bettendorf committed 24 unforced errors and some of those came at key times. Five different times the Bulldogs came up with a big rally or kill only to see the following serve go into the net. Bettendorf coach Diane Licthenberg said her team could not keep any momentum with those mistakes.
"Assumption played well and they have a lot of weapons but we just made too many errors," Licthenberg said. "We felt that we had a little bit of a game plan but we really struggled with execution. We have a lot of ability and potential but we're just not putting everything together."
Johnson had five kills for Bettendorf while Johnaizjha Angel had four kills and three blocks. Cleveland had three aces and 10 digs while Deere contributed 13 digs. Maggie Erpelding led the Dogs with nine assists.
For Assumption, key matches with Pleasant Valley and North Scott still await in the MAC but anytime the Knights can knock off Bettendorf, which is ranked ninth in Class 5A, is a big victory.
"This is a really good win for us," Emma Schubert said. "We've really been focusing on stepping up our game and playing at a consistently high level. That win for us (a tournament title over last weekend) really helped us a lot for this match."