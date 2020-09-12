Surprising Clinton takes second at Lancer Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELDRIDGE — Of the six teams assembled at North Scott's Lancer Volleyball Invitational, four came in ranked.

As it turned out, one of the two unranked teams came just one win shy of leaving with the tournament championship Saturday.

Having dropped four of five matches coming in, the Clinton River Queens reeled off three straight wins to start their day, then surprised the host Lancers, ranked sixth in Class 4A, with a 27-25, 17-21, 15-8 victory.

"That was awesome, just to get our revenge," Clinton junior setter Jamie Greenwalt said of upsetting a Lancer squad that swept the River Queens to open Mississippi Athletic Conference play here at The Pit on Aug. 25.

Ultimately, 4A's top-ranked Saints of Cedar Rapids Xavier denied Clinton the title with a 21-12, 24-22 sweep, but head coach Micah Cewe's club battled to the end, forging ties three times when Xavier had match point.

"I think we worked so well together the entire day," said Greenwalt, who had 22 assists and 10 digs in the North Scott win, then tallied 10 assists and three kills against the undefeated Saints (10-0).

"We pushed through and figured out ways to put the ball down. We worked well through our first game, and we carried that energy throughout the rest of the day."