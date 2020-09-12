Surprising Clinton takes second at Lancer Invite

ELDRIDGE — Of the six teams assembled at North Scott's Lancer Volleyball Invitational, four came in ranked.
As it turned out, one of the two unranked teams came just one win shy of leaving with the tournament championship Saturday.
Having dropped four of five matches coming in, the Clinton River Queens reeled off three straight wins to start their day, then surprised the host Lancers, ranked sixth in Class 4A, with a 27-25, 17-21, 15-8 victory.
"That was awesome, just to get our revenge," Clinton junior setter Jamie Greenwalt said of upsetting a Lancer squad that swept the River Queens to open Mississippi Athletic Conference play here at The Pit on Aug. 25.
Ultimately, 4A's top-ranked Saints of Cedar Rapids Xavier denied Clinton the title with a 21-12, 24-22 sweep, but head coach Micah Cewe's club battled to the end, forging ties three times when Xavier had match point.
"I think we worked so well together the entire day," said Greenwalt, who had 22 assists and 10 digs in the North Scott win, then tallied 10 assists and three kills against the undefeated Saints (10-0).
"We pushed through and figured out ways to put the ball down. We worked well through our first game, and we carried that energy throughout the rest of the day."
After opening with a 21-10, 21-14 sweep of another MAC rival, Davenport West, the River Queens (5-5) gave a sign of things to come when they bested 4A's second-ranked Western Dubuque 21-13, 15-21, 15-5.
In the win over the Bobcats, sophomore standout Makayla Howard set the pace with 10 kills, six digs and three aces, with Makenzie Cooley adding nine kills and Greenwalt 19 assists.
Howard also had six-kill efforts against West and LaPorte City Union, then turned in a powerful performance against North Scott with 11 kills and seven aces.
"We really didn't expect to play like this, but I'm excited that we did," Howard said. "Being able to beat some ranked teams, that feels good. We're improving and fixing all the little things."
As much as anything, Cewe felt the key to Clinton's Saturday success was its work on defense.
"We have a senior-laden group that's committed to playing defense and playing it well," he said. "When we play defense like we did today, it's hard for other teams to put the ball down. They're scrappy; they don't want any balls to fall."
Now, Cewe is intrigued to see what his squad will do to follow up this weekend.
"This definitely should be a confidence-booster for them," he said.
Lancers settle for third: Opening with a 21-19, 21-11 sweep of Western Dubuque, host North Scott then topped 3A's fifth-ranked Union club 21-19, 21-16 to roll into its matchup with Xavier.
Falling 21-19 in a hard-fought first set, the Lancers (11-2) used a closing 8-2 run punctuated by two Ella McLaughlin aces to prevail 22-20 and set up a winner-take-all third game. There, the Saints used an early five-point lead as the springboard to a match-clinching 15-11 win.
In five matches, McLaughlin tallied 28 kills, with Grace Graham notching 26 kills and Lexi Richards 36 digs. Setter Katherine Belken notched 43 assists.
However, North Scott's hopes of winning its own tournament took a decisive blow with the loss to Clinton.
"Clinton hung tough; they had a very good day," said North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage. "We knew they were going to be tough competition, we knew they'd come out and fight, and that's what they did. They fought hard for every point."
While VanEarwage ascribed fatigue as a possible factor in the Lancers dropping their Saturday finale, she felt the loss was more about the River Queens' own performance.
"We were probably getting a bit tired toward the end of the day, but that's not an excuse," said the former Rock Island standout. "We have to learn from our mistakes, and we've got to play better on our end."
