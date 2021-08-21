Temple steps in to help Rams' volleyball program

PORT BYRON — Just over two weeks ago, Dawn Temple's plans for the autumn did not call for her being on a high school volleyball court for the first time since her own playing days 20 years before.
However, when the original choice to succeed longtime Riverdale head coach Lisa Black departed for a college coaching job in Indiana, the 2002 Fulton High School graduate found herself asked to step in.
"I'd been helping with the open gyms and stuff like that, so I said I'd do it," Temple said. "Lisa and I have actually been friends for several years. The last few years, I'd coached with her with her club team (the QC Lady Rams).
"I'm going to blend in new techniques and a new attitude, but we're still going to go off things (the players) have learned in the past; Lisa will still be in the background."
When she resigned due to a job transfer, Black had accumulated a 277-132-23 record in 14 seasons, winning or sharing the Three Rivers Conference's West Division six times and leading the Rams to four IHSA regional titles and a pair of sectional championships, highlighted by the 2012 club that finished third at the Class 2A state tournament.
It is that kind of pedigree, along with a strong returning nucleus, that has Temple excited about taking on the challenge of filling Black's coaching shoes at Riverdale.
"I'm pretty excited with what I've got. We've got a strong group of seniors who have been playing a long time," she said, citing the quartet of defensive specialist/libero Jordan Bull-Welch, setter Abby Erickson, outside hitter Clara Lonergan and middle blocker Sarah Prigge.
"Everyone's excited to get back in the gym and play a regular schedule again -- myself, and the girls."
Originally, former St. Ambrose women's assistant and Augustana men's volleyball assistant Jo'Lon Clark had been set to take over at Riverdale. That was before he opted instead to take an assistant coaching post at IUPUI (Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis).
As it turns out, Temple's husband Josh is also the Riverdale superintendent, and knowing his wife's past club work with Black, asked if she would be willing to step in and take the coaching reins on short notice.
Now, she is looking forward both to her varsity coaching debut on Tuesday, when the Rams travel to Aledo to take on Mercer County, and to her club's home opener two nights later, against her former high school coach, Fulton's Stacy Germann.
"Fulton's a big rival of ours, and at the same time, Coach Germann is one of my mentors," said the former Dawn Bush, who as a player helped the Steamers to consecutive Class A regional titles in 2001 and '02, with the latter squad winning a sectional championship.