The perfect set: Schuberts bring energy, power and stability to Knights

A.J. Schubert is described as goofy, outgoing and assertive. Emma Schubert is labeled as levelheaded, reserved and calculated.
"Oddly, they are really good together," their mother Amy Schubert said. "They seem to bring out the best in each other."
The sisters have been a perfect match for Davenport Assumption's volleyball program, which opens the season as the Mississippi Athletic Conference favorite by the coaches and pegged as one of the top Class 3A state contenders.
Both are six-rotation players. A.J., a 6-foot-1 sophomore, is an opposite hitter who accumulated 311 kills, 265 digs, 42 blocks and 42 aces as a freshman. Emma, a 5-10 senior, is an outside hitter who has recorded 452 kills, 481 digs, 80 blocks and 51 aces the past two seasons.
They are Assumption's linchpins.
"A lot of people know when the Schuberts are on the court, they'll probably get a lot of set distribution just because of their termination power and playmaking skills," head coach Bre Scherler said.
Their style of play corresponds with their personalities.
A.J., a southpaw, brings aggressiveness, power and oodles of energy. Emma, a right-hander, is more relaxed, steady and calm.
"For (A.J.) a lot of times, it is let's hit this ball as hard as I can," Emma said. "I'm a little more like, 'Well, maybe we should put it inbounds some.'"
Like any sisters, they have disagreements and aren't afraid to razz each other. Emma admits they can be "brutally honest" with each other after a subpar practice or match.
But beyond that, there is an inseparable bond. Other than for a short stint this offseason, they've been on the same club team since A.J. was 6 and Emma was 8.
"She's like my built-in best friend," A.J. said.
"When we're playing together, she's not my sister," Emma said. "She's like my best friend."
This season figures to be emotional for both. In all likelihood, it'll be the last year they'll be teammates.
Emma has aspirations of playing in college next season, but the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the recruiting process. A.J. still has two more seasons of high school volleyball and is on a path to competing at a high-major Division I program.
"I'm definitely going to cry when it is over," A.J. remarked. "I'm going to cherish every second I have with her this season. I'm her biggest fan."
The feeling is mutual.
It would have been understandable for Emma to be envious of her younger sister when she stepped into the MAC last year and earned player of the year honors.
There was no signs of jealousy.
"Emma is very selfless and was so happy for her sister," Scherler said. "One Schubert success is a success for the entire family and a success for Assumption."
Growing up in the sport
The Schuberts are a volleyball family.
Amy played for Tom Keating, the current executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, at Dubuque Wahlert and claimed two state titles. She went on to become a three-time All-American at St. Ambrose.
Her husband, Brian, spent 10 years as an AA/Open USA Volleyball player and was a tryout invitee in 1991 and 1992 for the World University Games.
They coached together at North Scott where they led the Lancers to multiple conference titles and a state tournament berth in 2013.
So ever since A.J. and Emma could walk, they were around the game. They received their first volleyball at six months to a year old.
"I'm dating myself, but I can still remember Emma sitting in her onesies and us watching Logan Tom (a four-time Olympic volleyball player) on TV," Amy said. "We'd always say, 'Some day you're going to be like Logan Tom.'"
When the Schuberts took over North Scott's program, A.J. and Emma would tag along to practice. They were just starting their competitive club careers, but they would shag balls and attempt to dig North Scott's attacks.
"We thought we were really good and tried to play defense on those high schoolers," Emma said. "We definitely got a lot better in those years we were there."
The volleyball talk didn't cease after practice.
"We'd come home, eat dinner, discuss what happened in practice and a game plan for the next day," Amy said. "We were immersed in it and so were they. They were around it all the time."
Even when A.J. and Emma come home from practice now, volleyball is the primary topic of conversation.
"Every time we get home from practice, they're like, 'How was practice? What did you guys do?'" A.J. said. "They want to know every single detail. It sometimes is close to an hour just talking about that day's practice."
There is another Schubert coming up. Ellie, an eighth-grader, started as a libero but a late growth spurt has transitioned her to setter. She'll join Assumption's program in 2021.
"All three of them share the same passion of wanting to get in the gym," Amy said. "They love the game."
Blossoming relationship
Just like their games, the relationship between A.J. and Emma has evolved.
"(A.J.) was a little harder to get along with when she was younger," Amy said. "Emma has just been that kid that gets along with everybody. She has taken A.J. under her wing."
A.J.'s bubbly personality has rubbed off on Emma.
"She's made me branch out a little more and become a little more aggressive at times," Emma admitted.
Conversely, Emma knows when to dial A.J. back when she's highly strung.
"She keeps me in line," A.J. said.
Those differentiating traits mix well on the court.
"They're self-correcting each other all the time," Scherler said. "They've invested a lot and do a lot of work in the offseason to strengthen that bond."
When one needs a word of encouragement, the other is there. When one needs constructive criticism, the other isn't shy to give it.
"It is good to have that on the court, another reassuring person but someone that will be honest with you," A.J. said.
Emma is Assumption's lone captain this season. She is going into her third year as a starter.
"She brings a sense of maturity," Scherler said. "Emma is just steady and consistent, just there all of the time."
As stellar of a freshman season as A.J. had, her hitting efficiency was only .172 (157 attack errors) and she committed 47 service miscues.
"It is very high on my list this year to be more efficient with my hitting," A.J. said. "Emma has sat down with me and said, 'You don't always have to go up and pound the ball.' Play smarter, not harder."
The Schuberts love for volleyball extends beyond high school competition.
A.J. and Emma give lessons to young girls in Davenport North's feeder program. Ellie often comes along to set or pass.
"Best thing we've ever done," A.J. said. "I just love seeing the kids smile and have fun on the court. It is great to be in the gym with them."
Emma organizes most of the drills. A.J. brings energy and lends encouragement.
"I'm always giving them compliments," A.J. said. "Having someone there to always reassure them is the best thing. It keeps you going and wanting to play."
'We're very motivated'
Assumption finished runner-up to Pleasant Valley in the MAC and won 32 of its 38 matches last season.
The Knights cruised through the regional tournament, dropping just one set, and were on their way to a state quarterfinal triumph over Union of La Porte City.
Instead, they squandered a two-set lead and eventually lost in five at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
"Our motivation is to get back on that floor and prove to people we are capable of getting past the first round," A.J. said.
Besides the Schuberts, Assumption returns setter Annabelle Costello, libero Bri Gartner and middle Claire Smith. Scherler also is ecstatic about her group of newcomers, including freshman middle Maggie Johnson.
Assumption, like most teams, is relishing the opportunity to be on the court amid a pandemic. Scherler said the Knights will wear masks while they're in competition this season.
"The glass half-full person in me is saying it has helped us be appreciative of the sport because any day this could be taken away from us," Scherler noted.
The Knights are hoping a full season can materialize. Scherler believes her team is more mature and more polished than a season ago.
"We have a lot more ball control than ever before," Scherler said. "They have more control and power with their shots and are being smarter about where they're placing volleyballs.
"There is just a calmness with them on the court."
The Knights have multiple state championship trophies in girls basketball, girls soccer, girls track and field and softball.
Volleyball? They're still chasing that elusive title.
"We're very motivated," Emma said. "I think our attitudes have really changed. We thought we were untouchable at times last year, but we had our fall at state and realize we need to continuously work hard and not let the pressure get to us."
For the Schuberts, there would be no better conclusion than sharing an embrace on the court in Cedar Rapids following a state championship win in November.
"I've had a few breakdowns already talking about (the end) with my sister," A.J. said. "Playing with her since I was 6, it would be amazing and beautiful to see us end on top."
