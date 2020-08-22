The perfect set: Schuberts bring energy, power and stability to Knights

"We thought we were really good and tried to play defense on those high schoolers," Emma said. "We definitely got a lot better in those years we were there."

The volleyball talk didn't cease after practice.

"We'd come home, eat dinner, discuss what happened in practice and a game plan for the next day," Amy said. "We were immersed in it and so were they. They were around it all the time."

Even when A.J. and Emma come home from practice now, volleyball is the primary topic of conversation.

"Every time we get home from practice, they're like, 'How was practice? What did you guys do?'" A.J. said. "They want to know every single detail. It sometimes is close to an hour just talking about that day's practice."

There is another Schubert coming up. Ellie, an eighth-grader, started as a libero but a late growth spurt has transitioned her to setter. She'll join Assumption's program in 2021.

"All three of them share the same passion of wanting to get in the gym," Amy said. "They love the game."

Blossoming relationship

Just like their games, the relationship between A.J. and Emma has evolved.