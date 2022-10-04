Third-set push helps Leafs hold off UT

GENESEO — In terms of the Western Big 6 Conference volleyball race, the crown at this point is Moline's to lose.

However, there are still several teams jousting for second place that remain very much in the championship picture.

One of those clubs is Geneseo, which withstood a fierce challenge from United Township here Tuesday evening and used a final third-set push to earn a 25-19, 24-26, 25-22 victory.

Winners of four in a row and 11 of their last 14 matches, the Lady Leafs (13-9) keep themselves within sight of the Big 6 summit at 7-3 with several key league matches still to come this month.

"We feel like with the rest of our matches, we want to come out strong against the teams we lost to the first time we played them," said Geneseo junior outside hitter Jillian Beneke. "Our goal all year has been to win conference. We're doing so well now, I think we can still do it."

With the Lady Panthers (2-13, 1-9 WB6) up 20-17 in the third set, Beneke delivered the kill that tied things as part of a decisive 6-0 run capped with a Lizzie Rapps ace.

"We knew we could do it; we just had to play our game at all times and not let our guard down," said Rapps, who posted team highs of 11 digs and 10 kills to go with two aces and two blocks. "It was a team effort, and it worked."

In addition to Rapps and Beneke (eight kills, four blocks), Kathryn VanDeWoestyne and Aubrey VanKerrebroeck strengthened the Geneseo front line with nine and seven kills, respectively. Senior libero Delainey VanRycke added 10 digs and three aces.

Junior setter Alysia Perez kept things flowing all evening. She tallied a match-high 27 assists and added a pair of service aces.

"We just talked about playing our game, playing Geneseo volleyball, and being on our home court," Perez said in reference to a timeout taken by the Leafs after UT went up by three late in the third set. "UT definitely played a lot harder than we expected, so we knew we wanted to end this match, and end it playing our game."

At the outset of the match, it looked as if Geneseo would be in for a comparatively easier night. With DeRycke serving up a pair of aces and six points, the hosts grabbed a quick 10-2 lead that built to 20-8.

In a sign of things to come, the Panthers clawed as close as 24-19 before Geneseo put it away. However, that final burst seemed to reinvigorate UT.

"I think it definitely pushed the girls to get more excited after being so lethargic at first," said UT coach Hannah Cameron. "We didn't show up for the first set, and that hurt us."

Led by junior setter Lillian Severtsgaard (14 assists, four aces), the Panthers battled tooth and nail in the second set. After the Leafs rallied from set point to tie the game at 24, UT rallied for two more points to force the decisive third set.

In that final set, the Panthers fell behind 13-9 after an 8-1 Geneseo run, but battled back behind the efforts of Ella Harris, Mea Johnson, Emily Stevens (four kills apiece) and Ciara Hull (five blocks, three kills) to score 11 of the next 15 points and go up 20-17 en route to the win.

However, final victory was not meant to be as United Township dropped its 10th straight match.

"This is a positive step forward," Cameron said of Tuesday's outcome and a similar three-set duel with Galesburg last Thursday. "It's also very frustrating, because we showed we're competitive and can take a set from them. We just have to believe we can take the match."