Three matches, three sweeps for Knights

Indeed, the Blue Devils showed their determination as they attempted to battle back from early deficits in all three sets, including an 8-0 hole to open the third set.

But after a Morgan Barker kill and an Emily Beldock ace cut that deficit to 9-6 in the finale, the Knights scored seven of the next eight points, helping them weather another late Central push that got the hosts within 23-18.

In the second game, the Blue Devils hung close to Assumption until a 6-0 sprint helped the Knights to go up 18-9 and take control late in the set.

"If we had not had that deficit in the beginning, we might've locked that game up," Central coach Laura Guttmann said of the final set. "We executed a lot more of the things we'd been practicing, and we definitely gave them a run for their money.

"It helps us to play good competition, to see where we are as a team."

However, the efforts of the Blue Devils' Beldock (10 digs), Lilly Campbell (five aces, four digs, three kills) and Martha Fey (six assists) were not enough against 2019's Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinalists.