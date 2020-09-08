Three matches, three sweeps for Knights

Three matches into the prep volleyball season, Davenport Assumption has yet to experience a single taste of defeat.
Making the short trek to George Marshall Gymnasium to face Davenport Central Tuesday night, the Knights made it a 3-for-3 start to the Mississippi Athletic Conference campaign.
Additionally, head coach Bre Scherler's spikers made it three three-setters in a row with Tuesday's 25-11, 25-11, 25-18 win over the Blue Devils following up sweeps of Davenport West and Central DeWitt.
"We want to go undefeated, so we focus more for the (matches) and not the sets," said Assumption junior libero Bri Gartner. "We're not looking to sweep, but if we do that, it's still awesome."
In the opening set, it was Gartner (12 digs) setting the tone early as she used four of her five service aces to spark the Knights to an 8-1 start.
Assumption opened up a 12-point lead late in the first set, but the Blue Devils (0-2, 0-2 MAC) kept up the fight as an Emma Dirksen ace closed the gap to 20-11. The Knights responded with five in a row to close the game.
"We know no game is ever a cakewalk," said Assumption sophomore right-side hitter AJ Schubert, who posted a match-best 14 kills. "Every team in the MAC is very scrappy and aggressive. Central played hard and aggressive, they were very scrappy."
Indeed, the Blue Devils showed their determination as they attempted to battle back from early deficits in all three sets, including an 8-0 hole to open the third set.
But after a Morgan Barker kill and an Emily Beldock ace cut that deficit to 9-6 in the finale, the Knights scored seven of the next eight points, helping them weather another late Central push that got the hosts within 23-18.
In the second game, the Blue Devils hung close to Assumption until a 6-0 sprint helped the Knights to go up 18-9 and take control late in the set.
"If we had not had that deficit in the beginning, we might've locked that game up," Central coach Laura Guttmann said of the final set. "We executed a lot more of the things we'd been practicing, and we definitely gave them a run for their money.
"It helps us to play good competition, to see where we are as a team."
However, the efforts of the Blue Devils' Beldock (10 digs), Lilly Campbell (five aces, four digs, three kills) and Martha Fey (six assists) were not enough against 2019's Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinalists.
Schubert's senior sister Emma chipped in with 11 digs, five kills and four aces and classmate Claire Smith added six kills and two blocks. Another senior Knight, setter Annabelle Costello, had 24 assists and six digs.
"Every match, we focus on what we can do best on our side," said Scherler. "(Getting a sweep) is always a great goal to have, but our ultimate goal is to keep up the pace and tighten things up."
To that end, Scherler and her club are looking forward to their first taste of tournament volleyball with Saturday's Linn-Mar Invitational at Marion.
"That's a 15-team tourney that comes with some high-caliber teams," she said. "It'll be nice to get a chance to see other teams outside the MAC."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!