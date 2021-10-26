Tigers battle past Rockridge to set up home-court regional final

"Her leadership has been incredible for us," said Rockridge coach Candy Lopez. "Unfortunately, we didn't get to feed her as much as we would've liked."

Turning the tide in the second game for the Tigers were the duo of Frere and junior setter Lauren Copeland, who teamed up on a series of kills that sparked an 8-1 run to give the hosts a 15-8 lead.

"Down a couple of points, we definitely felt like we really needed to make something happen, and we did it," said Frere, who tallied six kills and a match-high six blocks, forming a solid front-line tandem with sophomore Kaitlynn DeBlock (six kills, four blocks).

"That was the big thing we worked on in practice, working our middles and opening up our outsides," said Sherrard coach Amy Mitton. "Those were keys for us in practice the last few days, and we were ready."

Such a tandem was needed to do battle against the Rockets' McDonald.

"We all know she's a good player," DeBlock said. "We put so much hard work into this, focusing on our blocks and our timing, and everything came together."

The Rockets did have one final surge down the stretch, with the trio of Madison Heisch, Laina Nelson and Chloe Strachan (four kills apiece) rising up in support of McDonald.