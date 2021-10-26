Tigers battle past Rockridge to set up home-court regional final

SHERRARD — The Rockridge volleyball squad came into Tuesday looking for a measure of redemption after coming up short in a tightly contested conference race.
However, Three Rivers West Division champion Sherrard — which edged the Rockets by a game for the conference title — was looking to make a little bit of history Tuesday night.
Battling their way to a 25-18, 25-22 win over Rockridge in the IHSA Class 2A Sherrard Regional semifinals, the Tigers tied a single-season team record by recording their 32nd win in 36 matches.
This year's Tiger squad tied the 1989 Sherrard team that finished a 32-3 season with a fourth-place showing at the Class A state tournament. However, the focus now is on Thursday's 6 p.m. title match with Macomb.
"We obviously want to make it to state," said Sherrard senior middle hitter Charlotte Frere. "That's our goal, and we'd like to do that, but right now we're playing it game by game. We don't want to focus too far ahead."
After a series of seven-point leads enabled Sherrard to take the opening set, the Rockets (24-6-3) rolled out to a quick 5-2 start in the second game behind three kills from senior middle blocker Kierney McDonald.
McDonald tallied a match-high 14 kills and added four blocks, doing her best to deliver Rockridge a winner-take-all third set.
"Her leadership has been incredible for us," said Rockridge coach Candy Lopez. "Unfortunately, we didn't get to feed her as much as we would've liked."
Turning the tide in the second game for the Tigers were the duo of Frere and junior setter Lauren Copeland, who teamed up on a series of kills that sparked an 8-1 run to give the hosts a 15-8 lead.
"Down a couple of points, we definitely felt like we really needed to make something happen, and we did it," said Frere, who tallied six kills and a match-high six blocks, forming a solid front-line tandem with sophomore Kaitlynn DeBlock (six kills, four blocks).
"That was the big thing we worked on in practice, working our middles and opening up our outsides," said Sherrard coach Amy Mitton. "Those were keys for us in practice the last few days, and we were ready."
Such a tandem was needed to do battle against the Rockets' McDonald.
"We all know she's a good player," DeBlock said. "We put so much hard work into this, focusing on our blocks and our timing, and everything came together."
The Rockets did have one final surge down the stretch, with the trio of Madison Heisch, Laina Nelson and Chloe Strachan (four kills apiece) rising up in support of McDonald.
Rockridge kept chipping away at the Sherrard lead, eventually getting within one at 23-22 on back-to-back kills by McDonald and Nelson before a final ace by the Tigers' Jadea McCray ended the Rockets' comeback bid.
"Sherrard is a great team. We threw a lot at them, but we couldn't quite get over the hump," said Lopez, who also got 18 assists, six digs and three kills from senior setter Morgan McClain.
"It hurts because we're a good team. At the same time, this is a regional with a lot of talented teams and not an easy one by any means."
The Tigers no doubt have that same thought in mind as they look to bring home their first regional championship since 2010.
"We're going to work on Macomb (today) in practice. We got a glimpse of them, and they got a glimpse of us," Mitton said. "It'll be a great match. That's what we're here for."