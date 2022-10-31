Tigers' bid for redemption denied by Macomb

FARMINGTON — Prompted by memories of last year's regional-final setback to the Macomb Bombers, the Sherrard High School volleyball team came here seeking redemption Monday evening.

Coming off their first regional championship since 2010, the Tigers once again hit an insurmountable barrier in the Bombers, who scored a 25-15, 25-14 sweep in Monday's IHSA Class 2A Farmington Sectional semifinals.

While Macomb advances to Wednesday's 6 p.m. sectional title match against Quincy Notre Dame in a battle of 33-3 teams, Sherrard bows out at 30-8 to end a second straight year with 30 or more victories.

"Macomb is good, and we knew they'd be good, but when we were on, we were really on," said Sherrard coach Amy Mitton. "Our blocks were on, and our defense was on. Our girls worked their butts off, but Macomb is so good. We've got so much respect for them."

Fueled by senior setter Kaitlyn Robinson's 22 assists, the Bombers had a wide variety of weapons with which to hammer away at the Tiger defenders.

Kennedy Adair and Allison Stortzum each had six kills, with Kathryn Lukkarinen and Ally Thorman each adding four kills.

"Coach (Briana) Rexroat mentioned right before the match that we'd have the target on our backs after last year," said Robinson, referring to Macomb's 25-10, 25-9 sweep of Sherrard in a 2021 2A regional final on the Tigers' home court.

In the opening set, Sherrard grabbed a series of early one-point leads, the last at 5-4 on a kill by senior outside hitter McKenna Blackwell. Macomb then reeled off six straight points, but the Tigers battled back to trail just 10-7.

However, a pair of Ellie Duncan aces fueled another Bomber run as they scored six of the next seven points to go up 16-8 and gradually take control to win the first set.

"We had to fight from behind," said Mitton, "and we were working too hard to get the ball over the net."

In the second set, Blackwell netted three of her six kills to stake the Tigers to a 4-2 start. After Macomb went up 6-5, Sherrard tied the set three times, the last at 8 on a block for a kill by freshman middle hitter Grace Bohnert.

The Bombers then reeled off five straight to take a 13-8 lead. The Tigers got back within three twice, but Macomb then used another 5-0 run to go up 20-12 and all but put the match out of reach.

"I thought it was our mistakes that messed us up," said junior middle hitter Kaitlynn DeBlock, who had match highs of seven kills and four blocks. "It was a tough match, but we were all hyped up and felt good. We just lost a lot of energy making up for our mistakes."

Losing such senior standouts as Blackwell and senior setter Lauren Copeland (11 assists, seven digs), Sherrard still has plenty of returning talent next fall to build on its 2022 success.

"I think we're going to be good again next year," said DeBlock. "We're not done yet."