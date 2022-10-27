Tigers capture first regional volleyball title since 2010

SPRING VALLEY — One thing was for certain even before Thursday's IHSA Class 2A Hall Regional volleyball title match got underway.

With longtime rivals Rockridge and Sherrard pitted against one another, one club would end a lengthy postseason title drought and the other would feel the heartbreak of coming so close.

Seeking their first regional title since 2008, the Rockets came out hot and took the opening set. However, the Tigers' bid for their first regional plaque since 2010 would not be denied.

Led by a match-record 43 assists from senior setter Lauren Copeland, Sherrard rallied for a 22-25, 25-22, 25-12 victory over their Three Rivers West Division rivals.

"Rockridge has been a big rival for us, especially the last two years. That gave us even more motivation to win," said Copeland, who helped the Tigers edge the Rockets by a game for the 2021 TRAC West title before helping Sherrard to a second straight league crown this fall.

Also fueling the Tigers on Thursday night were lingering memories of last year's two-set loss to Macomb in a regional final played on Sherrard's home court.

"A lot of the girls that were on the team last year, that was still very much in our heads," Copeland said. "We wanted to get this title badly, and that really motivated us in practice."

Sherrard (30-7) gets a rematch with Macomb after the Bombers swept Monmouth-Roseville 25-12, 25-19 to capture the Monmouth-Roseville Regional title.

"I know we're going to talk a lot about Macomb," Copeland said. "We're hoping to redeem ourselves from last year."

Copeland's efforts fueled the Tigers' offensive juggernaut, led by senior outside hitter McKenna Blackwell's 16 kills. The junior duo of Eva Zimmerman and Kaitlynn DeBlock added 12 and 10 kills, respectively, with each posting three blocks.

"Everyone did their part," Blackwell said. "Lauren works so hard, and I don't know if we'd be in the same spot we are now without her. She's amazing. She's definitely our leader of the court."

Also shining was Sherrard freshman middle blocker Grace Bohnert. Playing in her first regional championship match, Bohnert delivered with nine blocks and eight kills.

"I was very excited," she said. "All of us put a lot of work in to end up where we are. It's been such an amazing year, and we can't wait for sectionals."

At the match's outset, it was the Rockets (21-12-1) taking early flight by scoring the first four points and grabbing a quick 6-1 lead.

Sherrard settled in after that and tied the opening set three times before Rockridge reeled off a 7-1 surge to take a 21-15 lead. That spurt enabled the Rockets to hold on and take the opener.

"We did a lot of great things," Rockridge coach Amy Degelman said. "We had a good game plan for Sherrard, and we executed it well in the first game and the second game."

Led by the front-line duo of junior outside hitter Chloe Strachan (13 kills, three blocks) and senior outside hitter Laina Nelson (eight kills), the Rockets kept on battling and found themselves three points away from a regional crown with a 22-19 second-set lead.

However, the Tigers rallied behind Bohnert and Blackwell to close the second game with a 6-0 run. That momentum carried into the third set as Sherrard took the lead early and never let it go.

"We executed off every mistake they made, and had it work to our advantage," Degelman said. "We just let a few points get away from us in the second game. But, these girls came a long way, and I'm looking forward to what's coming up next year."