Sommer Daniel does a little bit of everything for Tipton's volleyball team. She can attack, set, dig, block and serve.
What distinguishes the 5-foot-8 junior from others is her instinctual capacity to read defenses and find holes in the opposing defense.
"She sees the court so well," Tipton coach Amy Calonder said. "She's such a smart player, a very nice luxury to have."
Daniel was named the Class 3A player of the year today by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. The Utah recruit, with one season remaining, has amassed 1,229 kills, 1,195 assists and 858 digs in three years with Tipton.
Captain of the all-tournament team at state earlier this month, Daniel fueled Tipton to a state runner-up finish and 39 wins.
"Volleyball is my passion, my life," Daniel said. "I can't imagine myself without it."
Daniel was one of 11 players from the Quad-Cities area recognized.
Wilton's Aubrey Putman, who finished her storied career with 1,598 kills and 1,297 digs, was chosen to the first team in 2A. Putman, who recently signed with Western Illinois, led Wilton to its first state tournament berth in 14 seasons.
Tipton's Amanda Smith, Camanche's Madilynn Parson and West Liberty's Macy Akers were second-team selections in 3A. Davenport Assumption's Kylie Welch made the third team.
Smith was the other setter in Tipton's 6-2 attack. Parson was selected to the second team for a second consecutive season. Akers finished her career with more than 2,000 digs.
Clinton's Grace Tubbs, the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, landed on the second team in 4A. She led the MAC with 360 kills and was just outside the top 10 in 4A with 72 blocks.
Durant's Kamryn Meyer earned third-team honors in 2A.
Pleasant Valley's Erica Brohm and Bettendorf's Ally Grothusen were honorable mention in 5A along with Assumption's Lea Nelson in 3A.
IGCA all-state teams
Class 5A
First team
Maddy Baxter, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Akacia Brown, jr., Cedar Falls; Kaylee Donner, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Emerson Green, jr., Cedar Falls; Madi Kubik, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Megan Renner, sr., Linn-Mar; Devyn Robinson, jr., Ankeny Centennial; Kenna Sauer, sr., Ankeny Centennial
Second team
Kaylissa Arndorfer, sr., Waterloo West; Elaina Bohnet, jr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Haley Bush, sr., Waukee; Sydney Kloubec, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Phyona Schrader, so., Ankeny; Jada Wills, jr., Dubuque Hempstead; Ari Winters, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Alyana Yates, jr., Cedar Falls
Honorable mention (locals only)
Erica Brohm, jr., Pleasant Valley; Ally Grothusen, sr., Bettendorf
Player of year: Kubik (WDM Valley)
Coach of year: Matt Johnson (Cedar Falls)
Class 4A
First team
Aliyah Carter, jr., Dubuque Wahlert; Emily Holterhaus, sr., Pella; Kenzie Foley, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Madison Larson, sr., Independence; Akeela Jefferson, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Carolyn Conolon, sr., Dubuque Wahlert; Macey Keltisch, jr., West Delaware; Madison Harms, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Second team
Eve Magill, so., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Kate Tidman, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Holly Cooksley, sr., Independence; Claire Demmer, sr., West Delaware; Megan Witte, jr., Lewis Central; Katelyn Knudsen, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Grace Tubbs, sr., Clinton; Nicole Jacobson, sr., Sioux City Heelan
Player of year: Carter (Wahlert)
Coach of year: Lindsey Beaves (Wahlert)
Class 3A
First team
Aimee Adams, sr., Carroll Kuemper; Sommer Daniel, jr., Tipton; Rory Light, sr., Mount Vernon; Sydney Midlang, sr., Osage; Rylie Olson, sr., Osage; Kara Peter, jr., Carroll Kuemper; Kate Shannon, sr., Waterloo Columbus
Second team
Macy Akers, sr., West Liberty; Jazlyn DeHaan, so., MOC-Floyd Valley; MaKayla Geise, sr., Roland-Story; Danielle Johnson, so., Osage; Madilynn Parson, sr., Camanche; Amanda Smith, sr., Tipton; Sophia Walker, jr., Red Oak
Third team (locals only)
Kylie Welch, jr., Davenport Assumption
Honorable mention (locals only)
Lea Nelson, sr., Davenport Assumption
Player of year: Daniel (Tipton)
Coach of year: Keith Stickrod (Carroll Kuemper)
Class 2A
First team
Corrina Timmermans, sr., Unity Christian; Sydney Steffen, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Aubrey Putman, sr., Wilton; Madison Hofman, sr., Western Christian; Amber Rickert, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Morgan Weber, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Jori Bronner, sr., Unity Christian; Camryn McClintock, sr., Sidney
Second team
Heather Boeckenstedt, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Hailey Wallis, sr., Grundy Center; Kenzie Mantz, sr., Belle Plaine; Olivia Granstra, sr., Western Christian; Jaden Daffer, sr., Sidney; Kylie Willis, sr., Grundy Center; Sydni Huisman, sr., Treynor; Ellie Bildstein, sr., Dyersville Beckman
Third team (locals only)
Kamryn Meyer, sr., Durant
Player of year: Timmermans (Unity Christian)
Coach of year: Tammi Veerbeek (Western Christian)
Class 1A
First team
Bree Thompson, sr., Janesville; Emily Box, sr., Holy Trinity; Zoe Semelroth, jr., Tripoli; Alisa Bengen, sr., Janesville; Saari Kuehl, so., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Katie Peters, sr., LeMars Gehlen; Lily Liekweg, sr., Janesville; Hayley Goedken, sr., Starmont
Second team
Riley Gatton, sr., Montezuma; Alex Knop, jr., East Mills; Regan Janssen, sr., Starmont; Eryn Anderson, sr., Holy Trinity; Emilee Danner, sr., Ar-We-Va; Gabby Gergen, so., Janesville; Shateah Wetering, jr., Montezuma; Katie Kopriva, jr., North Tama
Player of year: Thompson (Janesville)
Coach of year: Shelly Sorensen (Janesville)