From left, Tipton's Sommer Daniel, Kamryn Chapman and Laken Hermiston react after losing to Kuemper Catholic in Class 3A championship action at the Iowa state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids on Friday.
Second-ranked Tipton showed up for the Iowa Class 3A state volleyball championship match Friday more than ready to fight for a title.
The Tigers sent that message quickly, taking the first set from top-rated Kuemper 25-19 before the Knights settled in and upheld the No. 1 ranking they had held since the preseason poll, winning in four sets at the U.S. Cellular Center.
"They made us earn it," Kuemper senior Aimee Adams said. "That first set, they took it to us. It was like, ‘Whoa, we’ve got to get it going,’ and we did."
The Knights followed by winning the next three sets 25-16, 25-12 and 25-22 to complete a 45-1 season and earn their first state championship in the sport.
"We fought to the end, but they just had too much for us," said Tipton junior Sommer Daniel, named the captain of the all-tournament team. "We wanted to come out fast, come out with a lot of energy and take it to them."
That wasn’t an issue.
Daniel collected nine of her 18 kills in the first set, including one that broke a 17-17 tie and another from the right side of the floor with her left hand that gave the Tigers the 25-19 win.
"The adrenaline at the start, it was incredible," Daniel said. "We were excited to play, excited to have a chance to be in a championship match and be playing for a state title. It is what we had worked so hard for all season."
It was the kind of start Tipton coach Amy Calonder hoped to see.
“I couldn’t have been happier with the way things began," Calonder said. "We were hungry, ready, and we showed everybody here that we belonged."
Kuemper didn’t let Daniel continue to dominate.
The Knights made the most of their size advantage as they adjusted, using a kill by Kara Peter to fuel an 8-2 run and open a 17-9 lead which the Tigers struggled to dent in a set that ended at 25-16 with one of Adams’ 22 kills.
"They were a very athletic team, and their hitters knew how to put that to work," said Amanda Smith, a senior setter who joined Daniel on the all-tourney team. "We're not a team with a lot of size and while we've been able to work around that pretty well all season, we weren't able to do that against them.''
Kuemper continued its momentum into the third set, opening a 9-2 advantage on its way to a 25-12 win.
"They did a good job of closing up on Sommer, which is what good teams do," Calonder said. "The way she was playing in the first set, it took us some time to adjust. Once that happened, we got back into it and continued to fight."
Tipton hung with the Knights throughout the fourth set, using a series of kills by Kamryn Chapman and Smith to take an 11-10 lead.
A kill by Peter sparked a run of six straight points by Kuemper, but the Tigers (39-4) didn’t go quietly.
Daniel had an ace to cut the Knights’ lead to 24-22 before a tip by Peter secured the match for Kuemper.
"We fought to the finish," Smith said. "We can walk out of here with our heads held high. They’ve been the top-rated team all season for a reason, and they showed that with the way they came back after the first set."
Praising the effort and work of six seniors who have led Tipton to the state tournament the past two seasons, Calonder said the legacy this group leaves behind is a roadmap for future success.
"We’ve got some kids who have been waiting in the wings, waiting for their opportunity," she said. "We’re not going away."
