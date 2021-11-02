Top-ranked Knights overcome two-set deficit to prevail in five

CEDAR RAPIDS — After two error-plagued sets and on the verge of getting swept, Davenport Assumption coach Bre Scherler huddled her top-ranked volleyball team and had some stern words.
“There was some cussing involved,” junior defensive specialist Lily VanSeveren said. “Mainly, we needed to get back on our feet, do what we do and remember we’re a good team.”
Assumption awoke from its slumber and rallied to pull out a five-set Class 3A quarterfinal Tuesday morning at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse over eighth-ranked Des Moines Christian, 20-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-12.
What started as a struggle ended in euphoria for Assumption, which is into the semifinal round for the second consecutive season. It plays fourth-ranked West Liberty at 2 p.m. Wednesday, looking to reach its first state championship match.
“Honestly, this gives us a lot of momentum going into the next match,” junior hitter A.J. Schubert said. “The smiles we had on our faces afterward, you can see we really want to win this year and bring it home.”
It looked dire after two sets.
Assumption (35-4) had 23 errors and a negative hitting efficiency in each of the first two sets. It had an uncharacteristic 15 service miscues in the match.
“We looked like a very inexperienced team going to state for the first time,” Scherler said.
“We all came in a little scared,” Schubert said. “This building is pretty intimidating. Even though I’ve been in here twice, it doesn’t change how I feel when I walk in and get nerves.”
With Assumption backed into a corner, Scherler and assistant coach Jenna Britt challenged the team and individual players. Britt pulled the all-state Schubert aside and told her she needed to elevate her performance.
Schubert had five kills and seven errors in the first two sets.
“She told me, ‘You’re better than this and you need to perform better,’” Schubert said. “I needed to get it together.”
Schubert did, and the rest of the team followed her lead.
The junior southpaw unleashed seven kills in the third set and had eight more over the final two sets to spur the comeback.
After 23 attack errors in the first two sets, Assumption committed only 10 over the final three as it finally found some cracks in Des Moines Christian’s stingy defense.
“The deep corners were open and we kept going there,” said Ava Harris-Shepard, who turned in seven kills and five blocks for the Knights. “It was working perfect for us.”
The Knights, tense and timid for two sets, finally settled into the match.
“We talked about practicing forgiveness,” Scherler said. “We know mistakes are going to happen and we know the other team is going to come out swinging. We had to get over what happened the first two sets.
“I’m so proud we took a deep breath finally, relaxed a little bit and played more comfortable volleyball.”
Schubert finished with 20 kills, 15 digs, four blocks and an ace. Anna Strajack compiled 10 kills and Maggie Johnson chipped in nine. Carly Rolf facilitated the offense with 39 assists.
For a program that has some state tournament scar tissue — squandering a two-set lead in the 2019 quarterfinals and then losing in the semifinals a year ago — Assumption didn’t wilt this time. It rose to the occasion.
“We didn’t put our head down,” said libero Bri Gartner, who collected 24 digs. “We kept pushing through and knew we could do it.”
The fifth set was a seesaw battle for the first half.
Tied at 8, Assumption ran off four straight points to take control — a Des Moines Christian (36-7) service error, a Schubert kill, a Lions attack error and a Harris-Shepard kill.
Schubert followed with kills on the 13th and 14th points before a Des Moines Christian line violation ended the match and the celebration ensued for Assumption.
It was the first five-set match of the season for the Knights.
“It was really nice seeing that maturity and getting together mentally as a collective group,” Scherler said. “It was a great mentality shift.
“We had some kids actually start showing up and we challenged their defense. I’m glad we came into this big stage and fought.”