Top-ranked Knights take care of business

CEDAR RAPIDS — Tuesday’s Iowa Class 3A regional championship was strictly a business trip for top-ranked Davenport Assumption.
Focused from the start, the Knights earned a berth in the state tournament for a fourth consecutive years with a 25-17, 25-6, 25-20 win over Independence.
"No matter what, we had to stay focused, keep pushing. We knew what we wanted to do," said senior Brianna Gartner, whose ace finished off the third set of the Assumption sweep.
The Knights' intentions were clear from the start.
Prepared to deal with the Mustangs’ strength on the outside, Assumption strung together eight consecutive points to open a 14-8 lead in the opening set.
"We were ready to go," junior Ava Schubert said. "We came out with a plan, came ready to compete. This was about getting back to state and getting a chance to win a championship. This was the next step."
Independence senior setter Elle Greiner, the Mustangs’ leader in assists and aces, left the match after crashing to the court with the Knights in front 20-15 in the opening set.
After finishing off the first-set win, Assumption jumped out quickly in a lopsided second set.
The Knights opened an 11-3 lead and finished things off with a run of eight straight points capped by a kill by sophomore Maggie Johnson.
"We talked a lot about staying focused and that’s what we did," Johnson said. "We came out that way and every point, that didn’t change.’’
Greiner returned at the start of the third set and the Mustangs got an emotional lift from her return.
Independence jumped out to a 5-1 lead and was in a 13-13 tie before a kill by Schubert and an ace by Gartner pushed Assumption up a pair, a margin which reached 19-16 on a kill by Johnson.
The Mustangs (29-13) came no closer the rest of way.
"You hate to see any athlete go down, but (Greiner) came back in the third and they made us earn it," Knights coach Bre Scherler said. "That’s a good team we beat and the way they battled didn’t surprise me. It’s something that can help us moving forward."
Scherler liked her team’s approach from start to finish.
"The energy I saw, the focus, it was what I hoped to see," Scherler said. "I still don’t believe we’ve played our best volleyball yet, but we took a step in that direction. It was a good all-around team effort."
Assumption (34-4) was led by Schubert, who finished 16 kills, three aces, seven digs and two blocks.
"She’s a phenomenal athlete, and that’s what she does for us," Scherler said.
Like the team she led, it was strictly business.
"We came out with the right attitude tonight, took care of things," Schubert said. "It was what we needed to move on."
And now, the Knights will set their eyes on a return trip to Cedar Rapids and the 3A state tournament next week.
Assumption reached the state semifinals a year ago after bowing out in the quarterfinals in 2018 and 2019.
"It's exciting to see the way it has all come together and get back to state again," said Gartner, one of four seniors on the Knights' roster. "The younger players on our team, they're going to help us take that next step. One step at a time, and this was an important one."