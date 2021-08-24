Top-ranked Lancers embrace target, survive opening night road test

CLINTON — Some teams might dislike having a No. 1 state ranking attached to their name in the preseason. North Scott High School’s volleyball squad is embracing it.
“It is a really cool thing,” senior Ella McLaughlin said. “We’ve worked really hard for this, and it is nice to get some recognition for it, but it is going to be hard to keep that spot.”
The top-ranked team in Iowa Class 4A passed its first test of the season Tuesday night but not without some turbulent moments.
Despite a shaky start and close to the opening set, North Scott rebounded to outlast 14th-ranked Clinton in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt at Yourd Gymnasium, 25-27, 25-13, 25-12, 25-23.
“Our kids knew coming into the season we were going to have a target on our back with a lot of returning kids who have really big goals for the season,” Lancers coach Taryn VanEarwage said. “It just goes to show how much potential this team has, and I hope they buy into that and believe in that because I certainly do.
“I’m hoping that (ranking) gives them the confidence they need to push through this season.”
North Scott has won 50 matches and been to the state tournament each of the past two seasons. It just hasn’t had success once it has gotten to Cedar Rapids.
“We’ve got a taste of state, but we’ve never been able to finish the whole thing through,” McLaughlin said. “That’s something we really want this year.”
The Lancers have the experience and offensive balance.
McLaughlin led North Scott’s attack with 16 kills and delivered a match-high 22 digs. VanEarwage’s team had four other hitters with at least eight kills in Scout Kirshy (10), Grace Graham (9), Lauren Golinghorst (8) and Alexis Richards (8).
“I have four kids that are capable of taking over a match at any given time,” VanEarwage said. “For an opposing side, that makes it super difficult to read where we’re going to get the ball to next.”
McLaughlin was the one to push the Lancers to the finish line.
The senior outside, in her fourth year on varsity and who recently committed to Cornell College in Mount Vernon, accounted for four of North Scott’s final six points with kills. Golinghorst sprinkled in an ace and a Clinton net violation ended the match.
“When (Ella) is hot, it is easy to push it to her,” said North Scott setter Alyssa Atzen, who finished with a team-high 24 assists. “She definitely has a lot of confidence, always wanting that next ball mentality.”
After Clinton rallied to take a 20-19 lead in the fourth, McLaughlin knew the Lancers needed a spark to avoid a fifth set.
“I knew we needed someone to step up,” she said. “If I can be that person, that’s great, but I don’t always have to be that person, which is a good thing. I just knew it was time to go.”
The Lancers overcame some rocky moments with their passing and recorded only one block in the match. They also let a 24-21 lead slip in the opening set.
“We can be on an even higher level,” McLaughlin said. “We can get our connections better, our defense and serve receive can improve.”
Clinton hung tough.
Junior Makayla Howard had 20 of the River Queens’ 33 kills. She also had 15 digs and a pair of blocks.
“She’s a workhorse,” Clinton coach Micah Cewe said. “She can make some plays that not a lot of people can make, both offensively and defensively.
"I might be a bit biased, but I thought she was the best player on the court tonight. We weren’t the best team on the court, and that’s where we need to fix the gaps and the holes.”
Other than Howard, Clinton has essentially an entire new back row from last season. Cewe saw his team scrap and hustle but also had too many unforced errors.
“We knew serve receive would be streaky at times,” Cewe said. “We just have to be more consistent passing. We’ve stressed, stressed and pushed ball control and serve receive, and we’ll do that the rest of the year.
“I thought we were gritty and got some touches on balls maybe we hadn’t seen in preseason yet. Other times, we get in those funks where we have a lack of communication. It is all part of becoming more mature as a team and trusting each other as well.”
North Scott 25-25-25-25, Clinton 27-13-12-23
Kills – North Scott, Ella McLaughlin 16, Scout Kirshy 10, Grace Graham 9, Lauren Golinghorst 8, Alexis Richards 8; Clinton, Makayla Howard 20, Payton Luett 5, Kailyn Graves 4. Assists – Norht Scott, Alyssa Atzen 24, Nora Ralfs 17; Clinton, Jamie Greenwalt 24. Aces – North Scott, Golinghorst 5, Graham 3, McLaughlin, Atzen; Clinton, Luett 3, Greenwalt, Megan Kelly. Blocks – North Scott, Kirshy; Clinton, Howard 2, Mia Tubbs, Greenwalt, Ali House. Digs – North Scott, McLaughlin 22, Melena Knutsen 12, Richards 12, Graham 9; Clinton, Howard 15, Greenwalt 13, Kelly 7, Avery Dohrn 5, Mya Price 5.
Records: North Scott 1-0, 1-0 MAC; Clinton 0-1, 0-1