Top-seeded Orion outlasts Mercer County in finale

The Orion High School volleyball team kept its season alive Thursday night raising the Class 2A regional championship plaque on its home court.

It wasn't easy and required a comeback after a first-set loss to Mercer County. Orion, however, showed confidence and perseverance in overpowering the Golden Eagles in the final two sets of the match to capture the regional volleyball crown, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17.

The big crowd in the Orion gym showed their appreciation with a boisterous standing ovation after Charger sophomore Avery Knupp scored the final point to seal the victory.

The top-seeded Chargers lost the opening set, but came back with poise and power in the final sets to move on to the Farmington Sectional on Monday night. Orion faces Quincy Notre Dame at 6 p.m.

“There’s no doubt we came out in the opening set and let nerves and unforced errors dictate our play, but also, Mercer County was fired up and outplayed us, kept us from making a comeback on key points,” Orion coach Sydney Adams said. “We focused on settling in and working our game plan from that point on, we needed to change our mindset and play with more confidence.

"Our team leaders were not going to let our season end on our home court.”

In the night’s first set, Mercer County jumped out to leads of 7-4, 10-6, and 17-9 behind juniors Gabriella McPeek, Maddie Hoffman and Brylee Marston. McPeek showed power at the net in the middle stages (three kills in the first set; seven kills, five digs and two aces on the night), Marston did a great job from the service line in the set with two aces, and Hoffman kept the ball in play to keep Orion from gaining momentum with four assists and four digs.

After Mercer County closed out the first set, Orion’s overflowing fan section was silent and thinking the worst. Orion's players had other plans.

“We were determined after the first set, and had confidence that we could shake it off and execute,” Avery Knupp said. “We are all great friends on our team, and trust each other completely. Once we got out to a lead in the second set, we would not let our season end.”

In the second set, Orion (29-8) rolled to leads of 6-1, 10-2, and 18-6, and the momentum shift did not allow the Golden Eagles to build an offensive surge until it was too late.

Orion junior Rachel Bowers and Knupp were the difference-makers for the Chargers in both the second and third sets. Bowers delivered six kills and four digs in the second set, and Knupp contributed three kills and four digs along with two aces.

“We knew we weren’t done," Bowers said. "We beat Mercer County earlier in the year, and we have been on a great roll, and I just said, 'This will not be our last night, not on our home court, no way.'"

The third set was tied at nine before Orion elevated its play to a higher level with kills by sophomore Lainey Kunert, Knupp, Bowers and junior Emily Hickerson. Mercer County stayed in the match with three kills in the late going by McPeek, but the Chargers pulled away to win 25-17 when Knupp engineered a misdirection kill to the open right side for the win.

Orion was led by Rachel Bowers with 13 kills, nine digs and five assists. Lainey Kunert had a team-high 19 assists, and sophomore Kennedy DeBaillie finished with 16 digs.

Mercer County finished its season 17-15.

“I could not be more proud of our team; we will be ready to keep our season going on Monday night,” Adams said. “Matches like this provide us with experience to play with confidence and stay focused on our goals.”