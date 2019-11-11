Class 5A quarterfinal
Who: No. 2 Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. No. 7 Pleasant Valley (29-5)
When: Tuesday, noon
Where: U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 10 a.m. Thursday against winner of WDM Valley (40-4) and Dowling Catholic (32-11).
Liberty impact players: Cassidy Hartmann, 5-10, fr., MH (2.57 kps., .364 efficiency); Rylee Fay, 5-9, sr., S (5.33 aps., 68 aces); LeeAnn Potter, 5-9, sr., OH (2.37 kps., 2.19 dps.)
PV impact players: Kora Ruff, 5-7, so., S (8.96 aps., 2.17 dps., 37 aces); Ilah Perez-Johnson, 5-9, sr., OH (2.82 kps., 2.43 dps., 48 aces); Erica Brohm, 6-1, sr., MH (2.12 kps., .321 efficiency, 76 blocks)
Need to know: In just the school's third year, Liberty has qualified for the state tournament and has 28 straight-set wins this season. The Lightning's losses are to top-ranked Cedar Falls and Dubuque Wahlert. This is the 10th team coach Randy Dolson has taken to state, six with Dubuque Hempstead and three at Iowa City West. PV makes its first state trip in six years. PV coach Amber Hall needs one more win to reach 150 for her career.
Class 4A quarterfinal
Who: No. 3 North Scott (28-5) vs. No. 8 Marion (30-10)
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at noon Thursday against winner of Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) and Western Dubuque (22-13).
North Scott impact players: Emma Powell, 6-0, sr., OH (2.85 kps., 3.36 dps.); Kendall McNaull, 6-1, sr., MH (2.68 kps., .370 efficiency, 80 blocks); Ella McLaughlin, 5-11, so., OH (2.57 kps., 2.36 dps., 34 blocks)
Marion impact players: Delaney Rice, 6-3, sr., MH (3.66 kps., .358 efficiency, 67 blocks); Kayba Laube, 5-9, sr., OH (1.97 kps., 2.86 dps., 31 aces); Trinity Zika, 5-5, jr., DS (5.27 dps., 27 aces)
Need to know: North Scott and Marion have played twice in the championship game at the girls state basketball tournament the past three years. Rice, a St. Louis University recruit, paces Indians in kills, blocks and aces. Under first-year head coach Taryn VanEarwage, North Scott is here for first time in seven years. Sophomore Grace Graham leads 4A field in blocks with 84. Xavier is only 4A school North Scott has lost to this season.
