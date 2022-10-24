Tuesday's Iowa regional final volleyball capsules

Here is a capsule look at Tuesday's four regional final volleyball matches involving Quad-City area teams. All four matches begin at 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 8

Who: No. 15 Dubuque Senior (21-16) at No. 3 Pleasant Valley (26-6)

Where: Pleasant Valley High School

At stake: Winner advances to the 5A state tournament Monday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Overview: This is the second meeting of the season between the teams. PV beat Senior 21-14, 21-18 on Oct. 1 at the Western Dubuque Invitational. The Spartans, vying for a fourth straight trip to the state tournament, are riding a 10-match win streak following last week's sweep over Davenport Central. Senior Siena Roethler facilitates an offense that has three players averaging at least two kills per set — Halle Vice (2.8), Chloe Cline (2.8) and Izzy Van De Wiele (2.0). Senior Maya Watters leads the Rams with 2.9 kills and nearly seven attacks per set. Junior Jenna Lewis averages 7.1 assists per set. The Rams knocked off Iowa City High in five sets in the regional semifinal.

Class 4A Region 8

Who: No. 12 Oskaloosa (23-10) at No. 2 North Scott (31-5)

Where: North Scott High School

At stake: Winner advances to the 4A state tournament Monday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Overview: Oskaloosa finished fourth in the Little Hawkeye Conference behind Indianola, Norwalk and Dallas Center-Grimes. The Indians possess the top attacker in 4A with 5-foot-9 senior outside Maleah Walker (4.6 kills per set). Oskaloosa has won 10 of 11 matches in October, including a 3-0 win over Mount Pleasant in the regional semifinal. North Scott sophomore Abbey Hayes averages 3.8 kills per set and senior Carley Bredar registers 3.5 digs per set. The Lancers, coming off a sweep of Fort Madison, rank third in 4A in hitting efficiency at .281. Coach Taryn VanEarwage’s team is seeking a fourth straight state tournament trip.

Class 3A Region 8

Who: No. 11 Mid-Prairie (27-11) at No. 2 Assumption (29-7)

Where: Assumption High School

At stake: Winner advances to the 3A state tournament next Tuesday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Overview: Assumption’s senior class is attempting to make it 4-for-4 in state tournament appearances. Mid-Prairie, meanwhile, has not qualified for the state tournament since 2004. The Golden Hawks have won 10 of their last 12 matches, including sweeps over Washington and Davis County in the postseason. Second in the River Valley Conference South Division this year, Mid-Prairie is led by hit-and-set combo of senior Landry Pacha and freshman Jovi Evans. Assumption is second in 3A with 266 service aces, and it has balance across the front line with Ava Schubert (3.3 kps.), Maggie Johnson (2.2 kps.), Ava Harris-Shepard (1.9 kps.), Ellah Derrer (1.9 kps.) and Dru Dorsey (1.8 kps.)

Class 3A Region 7

Who: No. 9 Solon (26-12) at No. 5 West Liberty (30-7)

Where: West Liberty High School

At stake: Winner advances to the 3A state tournament next Tuesday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Overview: Champions of the River Valley Conference South Division regular season and tournament titles, West Liberty eyes a third state trip in the past four seasons. The Comets beat Solon 25-19, 18-25, 15-8 on Aug. 30 at Clear Creek Amana. West Liberty is led by libero Monica Morales and setter Brooklyn Buysse. Morales leads 3A in digs with 6.69 per set. Solon, with sweeps over Williamsburg and Albia in the postseason, has been under .500 each of the past three seasons. It plays in the rugged Wamac East with Mount Vernon, Marion and West Delaware. The Spartans are led by senior Delaney Bombei (2.27 kps.) and junior Brynn Deike (7.1 apg.)

— Compiled by Matt Coss