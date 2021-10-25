Tuesday's Iowa regional volleyball finals

Class 5A
Iowa City West (16-16) at Pleasant Valley (29-4)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Pleasant Valley High School
Twitter: @QCVarsity
Volleys: Iowa City West beat PV on Aug. 26 in the MAC-MVC Challenge, but the Spartans avenged that loss 21-16, 21-14 on Sept. 25 at Iowa City Liberty. ... No. 2 PV, which has reached the state semifinals each of the past two seasons, has won 10 of its last 11 matches. University of Evansville recruit Kora Ruff averages 9.7 assists per set while the Spartans have four players averaging more than two kills per set -- Halle Vice (3.1), Chloe Cline (2.5), Arra Cottrell (2.4) and Emily Goodpaster (2.2). No. 14 West swept Bettendorf in the regional semifinal. Melae' Lacy registers a team-best 2.9 kills per set and Katherine Kouba 4.8 digs per set.
Muscatine (15-17) at Iowa City Liberty (33-4)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: North Liberty
Volleys: Liberty is the top-ranked team in 5A and has won its last 10 matches by sweep and reeled off 25 wins in its last 26 outings. The Lightning, last year's state runner-up, are led by Northern Iowa recruit Cassidy Hartman (4.1 kills, 4.1 digs per set). Muscatine is in its second consecutive regional final after upending Cedar Rapids Jefferson in four sets last Thursday. Senior Ashlyn McGinnis averages 6.5 assists and sophomore Hannah Jensen is recording 2.3 kills per set to pace the Muskies. Muscatine hasn't qualified for the state tournament since 1978.
Class 4A
Central DeWitt (17-12) at North Scott (29-4)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: North Scott High School
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Volleys: Central DeWitt is seeking its first state tournament trip in 20 years. North Scott is looking for its third in a row. Ranked second in 4A, North Scott has beaten Central DeWitt three times this season, including a 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 triumph on Oct. 14 in conference play. The Lancers have run off 15 straight wins and dropped only one set in that span. Ella McLaughlin averages 3.3 kills and 3.4 digs per set. Grace Graham leads team in blocks and service aces and is second in kills. Elaina Schroeder compiles 2.6 kills and nearly a block per set for the Sabers. Allison Meadows averages almost 5 assists a set.
Class 3A
Assumption (33-4) vs. Independence (29-12)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Cedar Rapids Washington High School
Twitter: @sbatt79
Volleys: The top-ranked team in 3A and winners of 22 of its last 23 matches, Assumption eyes a fourth straight trip to the state tournament. A.J. Schubert averages 4.2 kills and setter Carly Rolf more than 9 assists per set. Libero Bri Gartner leads the defense with 3.6 digs per set. No. 15 Independence made the state tournament in 2017 and 2018. The Mustangs needed four sets to get past Center Point-Urbana and Monticello in the first two rounds. Alexis Hearn is the team's top player at 3.1 kills and 3.4 digs per set.
West Liberty (36-4) vs. West Burlington (30-3)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Mediapolis High School
Twitter: @ryantimmerman3
Volleys: This is a top-10 matchup, with West Liberty ranked fourth and West Burlington 10th. The Comets are seeking their second state trip in three years behind outside hitter Macy Daufeldt. The Drake recruit has more than 1,500 kills for her career and has a .485 hitting efficiency this season. West Burlington is looking for its first state trip. The Falcons beat Central Lee (four sets) and Davis County (sweep) in the first two rounds.
— Compiled by Matt Coss