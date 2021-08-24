Tuesday's prep volleyball briefs

Volleyball
Assumption 3, Davenport West 0: Davenport Assumption rolled in its season and Mississippi Athletic Conference opener, downing hosting Davenport West 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 on Tuesday evening.
A.J. Schubert was her dominant self at the net for the Class 3A third-ranked Knights, pounding a match-high 14 kills. The wealth was spread across the front line, though, as Anna Strajack and Maggie Johnson logged eight and seven kills, respectively.
Carly Rolf dished out 22 assists and Ellie Schubert 15 to set up the Knights’ attack. Bri Gartner recorded 14 digs for the winners.
Mya Verdon and Emma Peters led West with three kills each.
Bettendorf 3, Davenport North 0: The Bettendorf High School volleyball squad dominated Davenport North in Tuesday’s season and Mississippi Athletic Conference opener. The visiting Bulldogs, ranked No. 13 in the initial Class 5A state poll, romped to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-8 victory over the Wildcats.
The win was the 20th straight for the Bulldogs against the Wildcats — the 16th in straight sets.
Izzy Van De Wiele led the Bulldogs with 10 kills and three blocks and Ellie Erpelding dished out 25 assists. Chloe Bell recorded 13 digs for the winners.
Central DeWitt 3, Muscatine 1: Ava Morris may not have the Central DeWitt High School volleyball team in any one statistical category on Tuesday, but her 10 kills and 23 digs went a long way to leading the Sabers to a season-opening 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 victory over Muscatine.
Elaina Schroder led the hosting Sabers in kills (12) and blocks (3) and Lexy Cooper totaled 25 digs. Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach each dished out 24 assists for the winners as Isabelle Pierce delivered three service aces.