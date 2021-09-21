Tuesday's prep volleyball report

Volleyball
Pleasant Valley 3, Central DeWitt 0: The Pleasant Valley High School girls volleyball team continued its romp through Mississippi Athletic Conference competition on Tuesday, topping Central DeWitt 25-16, 25-9, 25-15.
The 17-1 Spartans moved to 5-0 in MAC play and remain tied with Davenport Assumption, a Tuesday straight-sets winner over North Scott.
Emily Goodpaster and Chloe Cline shared kill honors for the Spartans, each netting 12 of the team's 47. Kora Ruff led PV with 39 of its 44 assists and Halle Vice and Livia Thomsen each served up a pair of aces.
Ava Morris led the Sabers (8-7, 2-3 MAC) with six kills and Allie Meadows topped the team with nine assists. Taylor Veach came up with 10 digs and Hannah Palzkill recorded three aces.
Bettendorf 3, Davenport West 0: Junior Izzy VanDeWiele rattled off nine aces to lead the Bettendorf Bulldogs to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-14 victory over Davenport West in Mississippi Athletic Conference action on Tuesday.
VanDeWiele, who also contributed five blocks, and her teammates were on top of their service game as the Bulldog recorded at least 15 aces in the match.
Kaytlin Sowards led the Bulldogs (8-9, 3-2 MAC) with nine kills and had plenty of support as Van DeWiele, Tyler Ramstack and Lillie Petersen all recorded five kills. Ellie Erpelding led the Bulldogs with 12 assists and Chloe Rell came up with seven digs.
Alexandria Petersen led West (1-13, 1-4) with five kills, Abby Raes had 11 digs and Grace Krogman seven digs.
Clinton 3, Davenport North 0: The Clinton River Queens were rude hosts Tuesday, beating the visiting Davenport North Wildcats 25-11, 25-9, 25-11 in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
For the winners, who moved to 8-14 overall and 3-2 in the MAC, Makayla Howard slammed home 11 kills and Jamie Greenwalt dished out 30 assists.
The loss dropped the Wildcats to 0-8, 0-4 in MAC action.
Rock Island 2, Alleman 0: The Rock Island Rocks kept the pressure on Western Big 6 Conference-leading Moline on Tuesday as the Rocks added to the win ledger by downing crosstown rival Alleman 25-11, 25-12.
The victory moved the 10-4 Rocks to 7-1 in the league, just behind 6-0 Moline, which did not have a Big 6 match on Tuesday.
Rhyca Fullerlove led Alleman with three kills, while Anne VanDeHeede dished out seven assists and Colleen Kenney came up with 13 digs.
Rock Island stats were not available.
Moline sweeps Newark: Stepping out of the league for a little action didn’t slow the Moline High School girls volleyball team as the Maroons topped Newark 25-19, 25-23 at Wharton Field House.
Ella Ramsey (two blocks) and Rylie Frazelle led the Maroons with eight and six kills, respectively.
Carly Rouse and Gigi Tertipes (two aces) set up the Maroons’ offense with 13 and nine assists, respectively. Megan DePoorter led the Maroons with three aces and 13 digs, while Mackenzie Wiemers logged 10 digs.