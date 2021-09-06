Unable to walk for months, Alleman's Miracle is close to returning to the court

“The next thing I remember is waking up in the hospital,” Martensen said. “I’m not sure the timeline of it, but I know I was in Iowa City. I didn’t even know what surgeries I had at that point or what day of the week it was.

“The next distinct memory was when they washed my head. I still had sticks and blood all in my hair.”

The injury to her spine was the most serious. The tree broke more than half of her spine, as well as five ribs, a compound fracture to her leg, her left scapula (shoulder blade) and four bones in her left foot. Martensen was immobile for two months, an athlete unable to even sit up to eat.

“When I got home I didn’t know how to walk,” she said. “I couldn’t get up to go to the bathroom. I had to relearn how to do literally everything. I couldn’t even sit up. I had to learn how to lift things, how to basically just move my body.”

The rehab process started slowly. Martensen's first steps would be getting out of bed. Her doctors wanted her to get out of bed twice a day as her spine started to heal. The process was made more difficult by the fact that she had a boot on her right leg and a cast on her left. The experience was both frustrating and discouraging.