Undefeated Geneseo volleyball sticks out comeback win over Moline

GENESEO — In a battle of undefeated Western Big 6 Conference volleyball teams, it took a Geneseo rally to best Moline and secure early control of the top spot in the conference standings.

The hosting Leafs came back from a seven-point third set deficit to defeat the Maroons 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, improving to 5-0 with five Big 6 wins. The Maroons (6-1, 4-1 Big 6) led by as many as seven in the second set as well, but an experienced Geneseo group never let things get away.

Considering both teams entered undefeated and vying for a conference title, Geneseo senior Maggi Weller said the Leafs expected a good game.

“We just knew that it was going to be a battle out there tonight,” she said. “We started out a little rough, but we picked it up, found our rhythm and came back. It was really a team win tonight. We really found a way to come together.”

With many of the Lady Leafs having played together since middle school, the team chemistry has been built up for years.

Weller said that was key to coming back after dropping their first set of the season and staying competitive when they got down in the ensuing sets. Moline led 19-17 in the second set and 10-3 in the third before Geneseo rallied. The Maroons led wire-to-wire in the opener.