Undefeated Geneseo volleyball sticks out comeback win over Moline

GENESEO — In a battle of undefeated Western Big 6 Conference volleyball teams, it took a Geneseo rally to best Moline and secure early control of the top spot in the conference standings.
The hosting Leafs came back from a seven-point third set deficit to defeat the Maroons 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, improving to 5-0 with five Big 6 wins. The Maroons (6-1, 4-1 Big 6) led by as many as seven in the second set as well, but an experienced Geneseo group never let things get away.
Considering both teams entered undefeated and vying for a conference title, Geneseo senior Maggi Weller said the Leafs expected a good game.
“We just knew that it was going to be a battle out there tonight,” she said. “We started out a little rough, but we picked it up, found our rhythm and came back. It was really a team win tonight. We really found a way to come together.”
With many of the Lady Leafs having played together since middle school, the team chemistry has been built up for years.
Weller said that was key to coming back after dropping their first set of the season and staying competitive when they got down in the ensuing sets. Moline led 19-17 in the second set and 10-3 in the third before Geneseo rallied. The Maroons led wire-to-wire in the opener.
“I think we have a really tight-knit group of seniors and we’re all just really there for each other and want each other to succeed,” Weller said. “I think that’s the best thing, is just giving each other that confidence and putting each other up in serious moments and tight moments.”
In a shortened season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, fans at Geneseo took full advantage of their limited attendance with loud cheers in moments the team needed a boost or made a big play.
“That was just an awesome feeling. I think that completely changed the atmosphere in here,” Weller said. “I think it wouldn’t have been as exciting of a game if they weren’t here. We’re really happy that we get to play in front of our friends and our school.”
Weller, an Illinois State volleyball commit, finished with a game-high 23 digs.
One of Maddi Barickman’s three aces ended the second set; she added six kills and nine digs as twin sister Abbi Barickman led the team with nine kills and added two aces.
Moline coach Sarah Fetter said her team came ready to play on a night when things came down to the wire.
“They definitely kept the pressure on toward the end of that third set,” Fetter said of Geneseo. “Our passing broke down just a little bit, but we needed to find different ways to score and they’re a very scrappy team and they kept that pressure on.
“Teams naturally adjust to what the other team is doing, so we need to continue to switch it up and adjust to their defense as well as other teams do to ours.”
Moline’s Audrey Lamphier led the Maroons with five blocks as the team tallied 14. Ella Ramsay led Moline with 14 kills and Sierra Marshall had four aces.
Geneseo coach Casey Komel said both teams did a good job of getting blocks up and making hitting at the net difficult.
“There were a lot of fun, scrappy rallies that went back and forth,” she said. “That’s the kind of volleyball I love to watch. Not necessarily my favorite to coach because it’s stressful … but that was really fun to watch that happen.”
These two teams face off at Wharton Field house next Thursday. They split matchups with each winning at home last season.
Komel was also recently notified that parents will be able to attend away volleyball games in the future.
“I think Moline is going to be really ready and want to beat us next week,” Komel said, “so we’re going to have to work really hard to make sure that we can do our best to stay competitive.”
Weller says the work must continue in order to avoid being complacent after notching a big win over Moline.
“I think we definitely have room for improvement and we learned that tonight,” Weller said.” But we also saw a little preview into what’s to come and we just know that we can do amazing things if we really work for it.”