United Township survives three-set thriller against Alleman

Facing match point, the Panthers knew it was do or die.

“I’m going to be honest, I was scared,” United Township junior Lorena Awou said. “I was real scared. But my teammates helped me and motivated me. Our bench and crowd was amazing.”

Alleman High School volleyball had two tries to put away UT, but three straight errors gave the Panthers the lead. Four points later, UT claimed the third set in extra points to defeat Alleman, 20-25, 25-17, 28-26, in their Western Big 6 opener Tuesday at United Township High School.

UT overcame a first-set loss and three match points to give coach Hannah Cameron her first conference win.

“We have been overcoming a lot of adversity this year,” Cameron said. “That seems to be our theme. Every game there is a new problem that pops up that challenges us. Tonight, it was that our serves weren’t falling. That is a different game if they were, but the team stepped up and those new faces on the floor gave it everything they had. They showed me a lot of effort. It was great.”

The win meant a lot to a Panther squad that is going through a lot of changes. New players, new schemes and a new coach, but in four games UT (2-2) has already matched its win total from all of last season.

“It’s super exciting because we talked about the record from last year and how we have already met it,” Cameron said. “We just have to keep going from here. This conference is tough and it only gets tougher, but the girls know that. They’re pumped up for a good practice tomorrow.”

The celebration inside the UT locker room could be heard from the court, and for good reason. It was a competitive volleyball match that could have gone either way.

After dropping the first set, UT roared back with wins in the second and third set. It all changed when Lorena Awou — a 6-foot-4 middle hitter — started to become the focal point of the offense. She had five kills in the first six points in the second set and UT jumped out to an early 10-5 lead. Alleman never cut it below three points after that.

“She’s a powerhouse,” Cameron said. “When she gets that confidence, no one can match it. She helped us come through, but we couldn’t have done it without our setters and passers. Everyone plays a part.”

Awou finished with a game-high 13 kills. Teammates Emily Stevens and Karina Castaneda-Villalpando each had three blocks.

“I was just looking at the court and seeing where (Alleman) was struggling the most, which was the side, and that’s where I would hit or tip it,” Awou said. “That helped me.”

Alleman (2-3) grabbed the early lead after ending the first set on a 12-5 run. Junior Clair Hulke finished with a team-high 12 kills and played a major role in the mid-set turnaround.

“Clair is so influential and everyone on the team looks up to her,” Alleman coach Morgan DeBruine said. “She has a go-get-it attitude and is a good teammate. She can do it all. She is a leader and is one that if we make a mistake, she’s eager to get back and touch the ball. That’s what we want to instill in our players right now.”

Her sister, freshman Megan Hulke, ended the first set with two impressive serves to shut down any UT comeback attempt.

“I don’t think (Megan) understands how talented she is and how big of an asset to the team she is,” DeBruine said. “She had some big moments for us and set some of the quicker balls for us tonight. We have to teach her to be a weapon.”

But after that, UT rarely lost control until the end of the third set. The confidence was noticeable and the Panthers were more organized on offense.

“That might have been because a little chewing on my part, but I think they realized that (Alleman) didn’t beat us (in the first set),” Cameron said. “It was our own errors.”

For Alleman, the third set slipped away because of its own errors. There were a couple of close calls and swing plays that didn’t go the Pioneers’ way, but the fight Alleman showed in a tough road environment was encouraging.

“The way they are able to come back and fight from deficits this year is a huge, huge win for us,” DeBruine said. “Honestly, if we had a few things go our way it would have been our day. We will just have to make sure it’s not that close next time.”