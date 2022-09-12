UT drops its third straight as fast-rising Dixon scores the sweep

Monday evening's nonconference volleyball matchup at the Panther Den in East Moline featured two clubs trending in opposite directions.

Those respective trends continued as Dixon swept United Township 25-16, 25-12 for its fourth straight win. Now 8-3, the Duchesses have won five of their last six matches.

By contrast, the Lady Panthers (2-6) have dropped three straight and four of their last five, a trend first-year head coach Hannah Cameron hopes comes to an end sooner rather than later.

"I think three losses in a row is definitely getting into the girls' heads," she said. "They need to realize that if they want to win, they've got to put in the work; it's just not going to fall in for them. Getting on the same page is something we're definitely working toward."

A recent spate of injuries has forced Cameron to juggle her lineups, but she also felt that even with playing on its home court, her club's fire and desire was topped by Dixon's.

"We've been changing lineups quite a bit over the last week due to injuries," said Cameron, "but I think (Monday) it came down to effort. Our effort hurt us. Playing on our home floor, our girls should've wanted this, but Dixon wanted it more than we did."

While the Panthers are hoping to get back on the right track, the Duchesses hope to keep trending upward.

"We've come so far. Honestly, it's amazing," said Dixon senior middle hitter Ella Govig. "We're getting in sight of what we can do the rest of the year, and I think we'll be one to follow."

At the same time, Dixon senior setter/outside hitter Sydney Hargrave (11 assists, three kills, two aces) feels the Duchesses still have plenty of climbing to do.

"We are definitely still growing, and we need to keep growing," she said. "There's still a lot of work to do. I feel like we didn't play to our full potential tonight, but I'm still glad we won."

At the outset of the first set, the teams traded points before UT reeled off three in a row to take an 8-7 lead. Although the hosts seemed to have the momentum, it was the last time they led all evening.

Dixon responded with five straight points to take a four-point lead. The Panthers tried another counter-offensive, closing the gap to 12-11.

Despite the efforts of Lorena Awou (three blocks, two kills), Karina Castaneda (three kills) and setters Lillian Severtsgaad (four assists) and Olivia Hansen (three assists), UT could not answer a relentless attack that allowed Dixon to gradually open a 21-13 lead before closing out the first set.

"It's Monday, a road game, and we had to wake up a bit," said Govig, whose six kills and four blocks paced a balanced front-line effort by the Duchesses that included five kills apiece from Joey Brumbly and Morgan Hargrave.

The second set started out much the same as the first with Awou's two kills tying the score early at 3 and the teams trading points.

After Castaneda tied it at 5-all, Dixon went on a 12-3 run to open a nine-point lead. United Township got within 17-10 on a Severtsgaard ace, but got no closer.