UT ends one streak, but cannot snap another against Galesburg

One negative streak came to an end for the United Township High School volleyball squad in Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference match against Galesburg.

However, the Lady Panthers' bid to end another skid fell just short.

UT won the first set to snap a string of 14 consecutive sets dropped. The Panthers then had match point twice in the second set, but the Silver Streaks ended with three straight points to force a winner-take-all third set.

The final set at the Panther Den in East Moline was just as thrilling, with the Panthers fending off match point twice before Galesburg scored the final two points to take a hard-earned 22-25, 27-25, 27-25 victory.

Strong efforts by the trio of Lillian Severtsgaard (14 assists, four aces, four kills), Ciara Hull (five kills, five blocks) and Karina Castaneda (six kills) ultimately could not prevent UT (2-12, 1-8 Big 6) from suffering its ninth straight setback.

"My girls are still learning how to win and fight through tough battles, and tonight was a tough battle, neck and neck," said UT coach Hannah Cameron. "When we get tired, we've got to dial in when we need to and find a way to push through."

Cameron believes that coming up just short in the second and third sets will drive that point home more than anything.

"After tonight, the girls realize that when coach gets on them about that extra lap, that extra repetition, there's a reason for that," she said. "In games like this, you have to be conditioned and ready."

The Panthers gave themselves an early boost, scoring five of the final seven points to break a 20-20 tie and take the first set. That carried into the second set as UT scored the first four points and worked its way to an 11-7 lead.

However, the Silver Streaks rallied and opened a 22-17 lead before the Panthers rattled off five straight to tie the set. A Severtsgaard ace and a Castaneda kill earned match point for the hosts twice at 24-23 and again at 25-24.

But with Abbott Matthews getting two kills down the stretch, Galesburg rallied to extend the match.

"For some reason, we came in a little flat and looked kind of tired to start off," said Galesburg coach Mindy Matthews. "It was rough going, but winning the second game gave us more of a push and got us excited."

Again in the third set, UT got out quick with three straight points. The Panthers gradually opened a 16-10 lead and it looked like their first win since Sept. 1 was in the cards.

However, the Streaks (9-9, 5-4 Big 6) had other plans. Led by junior setter Kiarra Kilgore (18 assists, nine kills, eight digs), Galesburg reeled off a 12-3 run to take a 22-19 lead.

Kilgore's efforts were supplemented by 10 kills and six blocks from Juniper Schwartzman, with Capre Ferguson notching 10 digs and eight kills. Syriah Boyd added seven kills and six blocks and Alexis Edgerson had 14 assists and seven digs.

"We definitely had to regroup, and play as a team," said Kilgore. "Our energy was low, and we had to push it back up. That second game definitely brought up our rhythm."

UT kills by Emily Stevens and Ella Harris knotted the final set at 23. The Panthers fought off match point twice, but could not do it a third time.

"We started off our season kind of slow," Kilgore said, "but now we're finally finding our rhythm."

Cameron could see a change in her club after the near-miss.

"Our girls feel much differently about this loss," she said. "This showed our capability to play at the level you need to have to earn wins."