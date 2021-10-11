Van De Wiele, Bulldogs sweep Blue Devils

Van De Wiele had plenty of help from her teammates.

Outside hitters Tyler Ramstack and Kaytlin Sowards had 11 and eight kills, respectively. Dalaney Yeggy and Ellie Erpelding facilitated the offense with 32 assists.

The Bulldogs (15-13, 6-3 MAC) scored seven of the last eight points to snatch the opening set. They tallied seven of the first 10 points in set two.

In the third set, Bettendorf rallied from a 16-10 hole to finish off the sweep.

"This was a pretty big win because it was our last game in the regular season," Van De Wiele said. "It was a good way to end it.

"We just have really good team chemistry here. At the beginning of the season, we got along but we didn't know each other that well. We know each other now and it is really fun to play with each other."

Grannen, in particular, was excited about his team's defense. Bell had a team-high 15 digs and Wiley finished with seven.

"We knew Central had some big middle hitters," Grannen said, "but we made it tough for them to put anything on the ground against us. I was really happy with our back court play."