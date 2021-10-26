'Versatile' Lancers soar into 4A state tournament

ELDRIDGE — As North Scott’s volleyball team was a point away from securing its third consecutive trip to the state tournament Tuesday night, senior Alexis Richards told Alyssa Atzen to set the ball in her direction.
Atzen obliged, and Richards made her opportunity count.
The outside hitter punctuated Class 4A second-ranked North Scott’s 25-18, 25-12, 25-10 triumph over Central DeWitt with a kill on match point at The Pit.
“I felt so accomplished and so happy with myself,” Richards said. “I’ve come a long way. I was barely hitting the ball my sophomore year to now getting the final point to go to state, I just love it.”
Richards is just one of the reasons North Scott believes it can get past the quarterfinal threshold next week at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
The Lancers have a plethora of offensive options, two reliable setters and are solid in the back row.
Ella McLaughlin led North Scott’s attack with a dozen kills and 18 digs while Lauren Golinghorst and Richards each had nine kills. Grace Graham chipped in five as six players had kills in the opening set.
“We’re just a really versatile team and anyone can put the ball away,” said McLaughlin, who didn’t register her first kill until North Scott’s 17th point in the opening set. “That’s the scary thing for other teams. It makes it hard for other teams to know what we’re doing.”
North Scott (30-4) has won 16 straight matches and hasn’t dropped a set since Sept. 25 at the Dubuque Invitational.
The Lancers will play eighth-ranked Bondurant-Farrar in the opening match Monday afternoon.
“I feel like we’re ready this year,” McLaughlin said. “We’re mature and we’ve been there before so we’re not going to be frazzled like we have in the past. Hopefully, that can push us past the first round and even more.”
North Scott’s quick starts had Central DeWitt (17-13) on its heels most of the match. The Lancers sprinted out to a 9-3 cushion in the first set, a 9-2 advantage in the second and then used an 11-point scoring spree off the serve from Graham in the third to finish it off.
“We weren’t very good one to 10,” Sabers coach Lee Swanson said. “The first quarter of the game, I’m not sure if it was their best servers or we had our worst passers. Once they got to 10, we started playing better.
“We worked on serve receive and knew what they were going to do. It is kind of like our season in that at times we couldn’t put everything together.”
Coach Taryn VanEarwage’s team had 10 service aces in the match, including three each from Carley Bredar and Richards. The Lancers had only two service mishaps in 73 chances.
“As the year has progressed, we’ve gotten really aggressive with our serves,” Bredar said. “That’s a big aspect of the game and has helped us really get better as a team.”
It was the fourth time this season North Scott swept Central DeWitt. That said, the Lancers took nothing for granted.
“We made sure to keep each other in check,” Richards said. “Although we had beaten them three times, we knew they would be coming for us. We knew it could be their last game and it could have been our last, too.
“We knew they were going to push us and they did at times.”
Nora Ralfs distributed 17 assists and Atzen had 15 for the Lancers. Richards had 16 digs and Bredar compiled 14.
“I feel like we definitely could have been a little bit cleaner,” said VanEarwage, who has taken a team to state in each of her three seasons, “but given the environment, the pressure and the energy, those jitters got to us a little bit. We handled the ball pretty well and we forced them to make some errors.”
Ava Morris led the Sabers with five kills and Alli Meadows had eight assists.
Swanson said it was his final match as Central DeWitt’s volleyball coach. Assistant coach Katie Irwin is expected to take over the program.
“This has been my plan,” Swanson said. “I’ve coached for 24 years now and I didn’t get to see my daughter (a sophomore at BCLUW) play at all this year.
“I recruited Katie last year in Utah and told her, ‘You’ve got to come back, you’ve got the energy, you’ve got the knowledge.’ Hopefully, they’ll roll right into that.”