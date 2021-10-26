'Versatile' Lancers soar into 4A state tournament

“As the year has progressed, we’ve gotten really aggressive with our serves,” Bredar said. “That’s a big aspect of the game and has helped us really get better as a team.”

It was the fourth time this season North Scott swept Central DeWitt. That said, the Lancers took nothing for granted.

“We made sure to keep each other in check,” Richards said. “Although we had beaten them three times, we knew they would be coming for us. We knew it could be their last game and it could have been our last, too.

“We knew they were going to push us and they did at times.”

Nora Ralfs distributed 17 assists and Atzen had 15 for the Lancers. Richards had 16 digs and Bredar compiled 14.

“I feel like we definitely could have been a little bit cleaner,” said VanEarwage, who has taken a team to state in each of her three seasons, “but given the environment, the pressure and the energy, those jitters got to us a little bit. We handled the ball pretty well and we forced them to make some errors.”

Ava Morris led the Sabers with five kills and Alli Meadows had eight assists.