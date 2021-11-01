Vice, No. 2 Spartans march on to state semifinals

The same can be said about the Spartans (31-4).

Despite a dozen service errors and sloppy passing at times in the second and early stages of the third, PV didn’t get flustered. It regrouped and established a consistent rhythm the last set-and-a-half.

“You could see we had some nerves those first two sets,” setter Kora Ruff said. “It took a little bit to get acclimated to the environment. We tried our best to simulate it in practice by having loud music, but it obviously isn’t the same thing.

“After the first two sets, we really picked it up and kind of realized this could be the end of our season.”

Chloe Cline paced the Spartans with 14 kills and Emily Goodpaster chipped in 11. Ruff distributed 42 assists as PV finished with a .310 hitting efficiency to Centennial’s .174.

The Jaguars (30-10) never could get a consistent block against the Spartans’ attack. Centennial, which received 14 kills from Marissa Meyer, finished with only four blocks for the match.

“As a middle, it is really hard to know where to go block when there are three hitters on the court you have to try and block,” Cline said.

The match turned in PV’s favor late in the third set.