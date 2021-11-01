Vice, No. 2 Spartans march on to state semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS — The last time Halle Vice stepped foot on the court at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, the Pleasant Valley outside hitter had a forgettable experience.
She produced only one kill, committed seven errors and turned into a spectator for two of the five sets during Pleasant Valley’s semifinal setback to Ankeny.
Vice returned to the same court Monday and earned some redemption.
The 6-foot-1 junior unleashed 10 kills, collected eight digs and served three aces as second-ranked PV moved into the Class 5A semifinal round for the third consecutive year with a 25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 25-12 conquest over seventh-ranked Ankeny Centennial.
“I was definitely motivated,” Vice said. “I didn’t want to have a (match) like last year, but I knew that wouldn’t happen with how encouraging my teammates and coaches are to me.”
Vice registered four kills in PV’s comfortable first-set win but then was held silent in the second set. She came back to put down three kills in each of the final two sets, including match point.
PV coach Amber Hall said Vice has always had the physical skills to be a go-to threat. The biggest growth in the past 12 months has come between the ears.
“Last year, I felt she’d make a mistake and it was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and it led to another mistake and so on,” Hall said. “Just having that positive self-talk and believing in her abilities, she has grown a lot and moved on to that next ball, next point.”
The same can be said about the Spartans (31-4).
Despite a dozen service errors and sloppy passing at times in the second and early stages of the third, PV didn’t get flustered. It regrouped and established a consistent rhythm the last set-and-a-half.
“You could see we had some nerves those first two sets,” setter Kora Ruff said. “It took a little bit to get acclimated to the environment. We tried our best to simulate it in practice by having loud music, but it obviously isn’t the same thing.
“After the first two sets, we really picked it up and kind of realized this could be the end of our season.”
Chloe Cline paced the Spartans with 14 kills and Emily Goodpaster chipped in 11. Ruff distributed 42 assists as PV finished with a .310 hitting efficiency to Centennial’s .174.
The Jaguars (30-10) never could get a consistent block against the Spartans’ attack. Centennial, which received 14 kills from Marissa Meyer, finished with only four blocks for the match.
“As a middle, it is really hard to know where to go block when there are three hitters on the court you have to try and block,” Cline said.
The match turned in PV’s favor late in the third set.
Squared at 17, PV found an opening with four straight points off Centennial errors and eventually snatched a 2-1 lead. That carried into the fourth set.
The Spartans tallied 13 of the first 18 points, hit an eye-popping .435 and never was challenged in the set to earn a semifinal rematch with third-ranked Ankeny (40-5) at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Livia Thomsen led the back row with 20 digs as PV was steady on defense and with its serve receive.
The Spartans offset the service miscues with nine aces — three apiece from Ruff, Vice and Riley Morgan.
“When you play at this level, you obviously have to serve tough,” Cline said, “but we have to find that balance with getting the ball in and playing for it.”
The next step for the Spartans is getting over the semifinal hurdle. They lost to West Des Moines Valley two years ago and Ankeny tripped them up in a five-setter last year.
“This team really wants it so bad,” Ruff said. “We want to redeem ourselves.”
Cline senses a different mentality this time around.
“Our mindset is to win a state championship, not get to a state semifinal like it might have been a year or two ago,” she said.
It boils down to seizing the chance.
“When we play tight and nervous, we don’t play well,” Hall said. “It is all about us being present and in the moment, having faith in ourselves and not being afraid. It is a great environment and an awesome opportunity for us.
“Having that growth mindset and positive self-talk is going to get us to that next part.”
PV 25-19-25-25, Ankeny Centennial 16-25-20-12
Kills – AC, Marissa Meyer 14, Monica Mirembe 7, Peyton Mitchell 7, Delainey Winkel 5; PV, Chloe Cline 14, Emily Goodpaster 11, Halle Vice 10, Arra Cottrell 9, Kora Ruff 5, Alexa Frankel 5. Assists – AC, Morgan DenBeste 28; PV, Ruff 42, Livia Thomsen 5. Aces – AC, DenBeste 2, Mitchell; PV, Ruff 3, Vice 3, Riley Morgan 3. Blocks – AC, Mirembe 2, Meyer, DenBeste; PV, Cline 2, Cottrell, Frankel. Digs – AC, Winkel 9, Ella Becker 9, DenBeste 8, Meyer 6; PV, Thomsen 20, Molly Albrecht 9, Vice 8, Ruff 8, Morgan 8.
Records: Centennial 30-10 (final); PV 31-4