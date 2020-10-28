Volleyball becomes a passion for Lancers' McLaughlin

ELDRIDGE — Volleyball was not Ella McLaughlin's first love. The sport, however, has turned out to be her true love.
Basketball and softball were the activities McLaughlin gravitated toward at a young age. When she tried volleyball in fourth grade, there was an immediate connection.
“Right away, I started liking it so much more than the other sports,” the North Scott High School junior said. “It is such a team sport and you have to count on everyone."
McLaughlin has evolved into one of the top players in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
This week’s Iowa Pacesetter leads Class 4A third-ranked North Scott in kills and digs this season going into next week’s state tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, formerly the U.S. Cellular Center, in Cedar Rapids.
McLaughlin, in quarantine for a COVID-19 related issue, was unable to play in Tuesday night's regional final win over Burlington.
Still, the 5-foot-10 outside hitter has been an instrumental in getting the Lancers to this point. She averages 3.4 kills and 3.4 digs per set, both rank among the top five in the MAC.
“She has such a good volleyball IQ,” Lancers coach Taryn VanEarwage said. “She’s able to give feedback to other girls on the court because she knows exactly what is supposed to be going on.”
McLaughlin credits that to her club experience.
After playing for a North Scott team in late elementary and early middle school, McLaughlin joined the Iowa Rockets in eighth grade, a highly successful club program based out of Iowa City.
“For club, we focus a lot on IQ, knowledge and where to be,” McLaughlin said.
Among McLaughlin’s club teammates are Pleasant Valley setter Kora Ruff, Wilton outside Kelsey Drake, West Liberty outside Macy Daufeldt and Moline middle Ella Ramsay, who recently committed to Loyola-Chicago.
“Kora is one of the smartest setters in the state, so I’ve picked up things from her, other teammates and we have great coaches with the Rockets,” McLaughlin said. “It really helps my game for high school.”
In turn, it has benefited the Lancers.
"(Rockets) train their athletes really, really well and teach the game in just a different way," VanEarwage said. "Ella is very good at relaying that to kids in our program who may not have had that experience or exposure she has."
McLaughlin came into high school uncertain what impact she would have for the Lancers. She was fourth on the team in kills (165) and played primarily middle as a freshman for a 22-win team.
“It was super scary at first because I wasn’t sure (the other girls) would even like me,” McLaughlin said. “By the end of the season, I could call them good friends and could ask any of them for anything if I needed it.”
McLaughlin had an expanded role last season, moving to the outside and playing all six rotations. She finished with 223 kills and 209 digs.
But with the graduation of Kendall McNaull and Emma Powell, McLaughlin has been counted on for more than just production on the court this season.
“She’s had to step up and be a leader on our team,” VanEarwage said.
“Ella has such a fun personality. She’s goofy, always so positive and nothing really fazes her. She wants to come in and compete, do the best she can and make everyone else better.”
McLaughlin has 557 attacks this season, 213 more than any other player on the roster. With that many opportunities, errors are bound to happen.
"What is great about Ella, if she makes a mistake, it is like, 'OK, next one,'" VanEarwage said. "That is a great quality to have, especially with somebody we use and go to all the time."
Sports have been a significant part of her upbringing.
Her father, Dave, coaches football and basketball in the North Scott district. Her older brother, Nile, was a standout quarterback for the Lancers and is playing football at Wartburg College. Her younger brother, Tate, is in athletics.
“Growing up with all types of sports, always active, out with my brothers and dad, we were always doing something,” McLaughlin said. “It made me love sports.”
Softball was her primary joy until she was introduced to volleyball. Her last season of playing softball was the summer before her freshman season.
“With all the club volleyball, I didn’t feel I could be devoted enough to softball, and that wasn’t fair to my teammates being gone that often,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin has not regretted it.
She surpassed 600 career kills in last week’s regional semifinal win over Fairfield. She is on the cusp of 500 career digs and 100 career blocks.
“I’ve always been iffy in certain aspects of the game, but this year everything has become more consistent,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin has six double-doubles (kills and digs). She had a season-high 18 kills in a match against third-ranked PV and collected 17 digs in a three-set match against 4A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier.
As opposing teams have made her a focal point in the scouting report, it has required McLaughlin to mix up her shots.
“If it is a weaker blocking team, I like to swing line,” she said. “If it is a team that has a really great middle and right side, I might have to do more (tips and rolls).
“Tips are good, but being able to swing away is always a good feeling.”
More than the individual accolades, the program is in a good place. Since McLaughlin's arrival, North Scott is 72-22 and will make its second straight state tournament trip.
"It shows we're starting to become a really good program," McLaughlin said. "We have a really great coaching staff and a good group of girls."
McLaughlin has not narrowed down her college choices yet.
“I want to go to a smaller school so I can focus more on academics,” said McLaughlin, who is leaning toward a profession in the medical field such as family physician or dermatologist, "but I do want to continue playing."
VanEarwage believes McLaughlin can play at the collegiate level.
“She can go and do whatever she puts her mind to, honestly,” VanEarwage said. “To see her blossom over the two years I’ve been with her has been awesome.
“I can’t wait to see where she continues to go because her bar is so, so high.”
