Monday's regional finals
Class 5A
Who: No. 10 Bettendorf (22-13) at No. 7 Pleasant Valley (28-5)
Basics: 7 p.m., Pleasant Valley High School
Need to know: PV, the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion, swept both meetings during the regular season. Kora Ruff leads MAC in assists at nearly nine per set. PV has lost in regional final the past three years. Bettendorf libero Riley Deere averages 4.26 digs per set, second most in MAC. Bettendorf vies for its first state tournament berth since 2015.
Class 4A
Who: Burlington (25-5) at No. 3 North Scott (27-5)
Basics: 7 p.m., North Scott High School
Need to know: North Scott looks to punch its ticket to the state tournament for first time in seven years. The Lancers have won nine of their last 10 matches. North Scott has three players averaging at least 2.5 kills per set -- Emma Powell, Kendall McNaull and Ella McLaughlin. Burlington, now in the Southeast Conference, is led by senior Angel Baylark (3.64 kills per set).
Class 4A
Who: Clinton (13-22) at No. 10 Western Dubuque (21-13)
Basics: 7 p.m., Western Dubuque High School
Need to know: Clinton, already with two postseason wins over teams with 20-plus victories, can reach its first state tournament in 25 years. Brooke Mulholland averages 5.6 assists and 2.9 digs per set. Western Dubuque beat defending champion Dubuque Wahlert in regional semifinal. The Bobcats' top two hitters are sophomores -- Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harms.
Class 3A
Who: Independence (29-11) vs. No. 1 Assumption (31-5)
Basics: 7 p.m., Iowa City West High School
Need to know: This is first meeting of the season between the two. Ava Schubert (3.03) and Kylie Welch (2.84) are Assumption's top two attackers. The Knights are seeking their third state trip in four years. Independence junior Reese Martin averages team-best 2.75 kills per set and has 73 blocks. The Mustangs have wins over Bettendorf and Davenport North this season.
Class 3A
Who: No. 8 Tipton (32-6) vs. No. 10 Nevada (32-9)
Basics: 7 p.m., Benton Community High School
Need to know: Tipton, last year's state runner-up, looks for its third straight trip to the U.S. Cellular Center. Utah recruit Sommer Daniel averages 3.8 kills, 4.3 assists and 2.7 digs per set. Tipton hasn't dropped a set in the postseason. Since Sept. 26, Nevada is 17-1 with 16 sweeps. The Cubs' offense runs through senior Kacie Rewerts (4.4 kills per set).
Class 3A
Who: Albia (29-9) vs. No. 5 West Liberty (30-7)
Basics: 7 p.m., Washington High School
Need to know: West Liberty takes an eight-match win streak into this one. The Comets, looking for first state trip in four years, have a 1-2 punch in the front with Macy Daufeldt (4.75 kills per set) and Martha Pace (3.86). Setter Morgan Peterson averages 10 assists per set. Albia beat Chariton and Davis County to reach the regional final.
