Wahlert upsets ranked Clinton in regional semifinal

Net play was key for Wahlert as its No. 1 option, Addie Poppe, finished with a match-high 16 kills and its top blocker, Ava Gebhart, had eight.

Clinton’s hitting percentages per set were .064, .115 and .000. Makayla Howard paced the River Queens (17-13) with 13 kills, 11 over the final two sets.

“When we struggle offensively, (don’t) put balls away, that really hurts us,” Cewe said. “They were always attacking and we were always back on our heels. At some point, we have to go on the offense.”

The Golden Eagles’ senior defensive specialist Anna Slaght went 27-for-27 with one ace as a server. She was one of two servers in their rotation to not have an error.

Slaght didn’t have a service run go shorter than four points.

“She’s not the toughest server, but she is so steady,” Griffith said. “She has ebbs and flows, but we can always count on her.”

The second set proved to be the backbreaker.

It was the most back and forth set of the evening. No team had a lead larger than three, and in the back-half, they traded 12 total points.