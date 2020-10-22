Wahlert upsets ranked Clinton in regional semifinal

CLINTON — Tears were shed as a group. At times, even a little bit of sobbing.
Despite being ranked inside the top-15 in Class 4A and finishing in the upper-half of the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Clinton’s volleyball season came to an abrupt halt Thursday night.
Unranked Dubuque Wahlert pulled the upset by controlling the net and the service line in its regional semifinal sweep over the 11th-ranked River Queens 25-21, 29-27, 25-21 inside Yourd Gymnasium.
At 10 games under the .500 threshold, Wahlert will play fifth-ranked Western Dubuque on Tuesday for one of the eight bids in the state tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
“I felt good about this matchup, not that we would come out and dominate, but that we were evenly matched,” Golden Eagles head coach Paige Griffith said. “That’s been a bit of a struggle, finding a team that was an even match.”
The River Queens were inside a classroom for over 20 minutes after the contest. They walked back into the locker room single file with emotions still at a peak.
After beating this same Wahlert (7-17) team at their own invitational just over a month ago in three sets, the script was flipped.
“Wahlert came with a lot of energy and they hit the ball extremely efficiently,” Clinton head coach Micah Cewe said. “We just didn’t play to our potential and credit Wahlert for disrupting that.”
Net play was key for Wahlert as its No. 1 option, Addie Poppe, finished with a match-high 16 kills and its top blocker, Ava Gebhart, had eight.
Clinton’s hitting percentages per set were .064, .115 and .000. Makayla Howard paced the River Queens (17-13) with 13 kills, 11 over the final two sets.
“When we struggle offensively, (don’t) put balls away, that really hurts us,” Cewe said. “They were always attacking and we were always back on our heels. At some point, we have to go on the offense.”
The Golden Eagles’ senior defensive specialist Anna Slaght went 27-for-27 with one ace as a server. She was one of two servers in their rotation to not have an error.
Slaght didn’t have a service run go shorter than four points.
“She’s not the toughest server, but she is so steady,” Griffith said. “She has ebbs and flows, but we can always count on her.”
The second set proved to be the backbreaker.
It was the most back and forth set of the evening. No team had a lead larger than three, and in the back-half, they traded 12 total points.
Clinton held off the first match point on a Howard kill to tie it at 27. Wahlert countered with a block from Gebhart, then Poppe delivered a thunderous kill to bring the Golden Eagles one set away from victory.
They only trailed once in the final set, scoring six of the final eight points after the River Queens tied it at 19-all.
“We needed to do the little things right, and I think that’s what we struggled with,” Jamie Greenwalt said. “We worked as a team, we just needed to figure it out a little bit more.”
Clinton took control in the first set, going on a 12-3 run to lead by five. Wahlert responded by putting together a 7-2 spurt to tie it at 15 apiece then scored 10 of the final 16 points to claim the opening set.
The Golden Eagles limited Howard to just two kills that set, forcing Greenwalt to facilitate some passes behind her that were missed.
“Makayla’s our go-to hitter, I think a lot of teams know that,” Cewe said. “They did a really great job making sure they were set and they put up a nice wall against her.”
Clinton loses three on the back row, including its libero. It does return Greenwalt, Howard and a handful of other hitters.
“It breaks your heart when this kind of stuff happens,” Greenwalt said. “We know we need to work hard and be able to get better next year.”
