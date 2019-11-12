Class 3A quarterfinal
Who: No. 1 Assumption (32-5) vs. No. 13 Union (30-11)
When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Where: U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday against winner of West Liberty (31-7) and Mount Vernon (33-10).
Assumption impact players: Ava Schubert, 6-0, fr., RS (3 kps., 2.6 dps., 41 aces, 41 blocks); Kylie Welch, 5-9, sr., OH (2.85 kps., .309 efficiency, 2.52 dps., 79 aces); Annabelle Costello, 5-4, jr., S (5.34 aps., 2.4 dps., 31 aces)
Union impact players: Jasmyn Bush, 5-8, sr., MH (3.59 kps., 2.45 dps., 53 blocks); Allie Driscol, 5-3, jr., S (9.85 aps., 2.13 dps.); Belle Weber, 5-9, jr., OH (4.66 kps., .400 efficiency, 2.61 dps., 45 blocks)
Need to know: Assumption is making its second consecutive state trip and third in four years. The Knights, who are 4-2 against other state qualifiers this season, are looking for their first state tournament victory since 2013. Union is at state for seventh time in 10 years. It clipped fourth-ranked Dike-New Hartford in five sets in regional final. Weber already has eclipsed 1,000 career kills and Bush needs eight to reach that milestone.
Class 3A quarterfinal
Who: No. 5 West Liberty (31-7) vs. No. 7 Mount Vernon (33-10)
When: Wednesday, noon
Where: U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Assumption (32-5) and Union (30-11).
West Liberty impact players: Macy Daufeldt, 5-10, so., OH (4.79 kps., .403 efficiency, 3.15 dpgs.); Martha Pace, 5-10, jr., OH (3.87 kps., .419 efficiency, 2.87 dps.); Morgan Peterson, 5-8, sr., S (10 aps., 34 aces)
Mount Vernon impact players: Lauren Schrock, 6-1, jr., OH (4.02 kps., .321 efficiency, 1.43 dps.); Jorie Randall, 5-5, jr., L (4.25 dps., 35 aces); Summer Brand, 5-7, sr., S (9.86 aps., 1.68 dps., 43 aces)
Need to know: The River Valley Conference champions are back at state for first time since 2015. Daufeldt, a Drake recruit, is first in the 3A field in kills per set (4.79) and is closing in on 800 for her career. The match pits two of the top setters in 3A in Peterson and Brand, both average around 10 assists per set. Nine of Mount Vernon's 10 defeats are to state-qualifying teams. The Mustangs won five-set matches over Jesup and New Hampton in regionals.
Class 2A quarterfinal
Who: No. 4 Wilton (35-3) vs. No. 7 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6)
When: Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Where: U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Dyersville Beckman (40-8) and Van Buren County (32-4).
Wilton impact players: Kelsey Drake, 5-10, so., MH/S (4.14 kps., 4.03 aps., 2.76 dps., 72 blocks); Ella Caffery, 5-10, so., MH/S (3.29 kps., 5.29 aps., 2.71 dps., 70 blocks); Taylor Garvin, 5-8, sr., OH (1.65 kps., 1.03 dps.)
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows impact players: Morgan Middleton, 6-0, jr., OH (6.12 kps., .377 efficiency, 54 aces); Alaina Frisleben, 5-6, jr., S (8.8 aps., 1.63 dps., 52 aces); Kendall Lienemann, 5-8, jr., OH (2.62 kps., 2.22 dps.)
Need to know: Wilton is chasing its first state tournament win in 15 years. The Beavers have dropped only 10 sets all season, just one in the postseason. Drake and Caffery have teamed for 691 kills and 867 assists this season. The Cowgirls have no seniors on their roster. Middleton, a North Dakota State commit, leads 2A field in kills per set. CGD has not lost to a 1A or 2A program all season. It competes in North Central Conference with mostly 3A schools.
