Wednesday's Iowa regional volleyball finals

Class 2A
Wilton (35-2) vs. Mediapolis (14-23)
When: Wednesday, approx. 7:30 p.m.
Where: Muscatine High School
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Volleys: No. 2 Wilton is vying for its fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament. The Beavers have won eight straight and 15 of their last 16. Coach Brenda Grunder's team is led by the senior trio of Kelsey Drake (4.7 kps., 2.6 dps.), Ella Caffery (9.4 aps.) and Carly Puffer (3.2 kps.). Mediapolis, looking to make its first state trip in five years, finished third in the SEISC North Division this year. It beat Van Buren County and Danville to reach the final. Wilton is hitting .305 on season compared to .096 for Mediapolis.
Class 1A
Burlington Notre Dame (34-8) vs. Easton Valley (21-8)
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Muscatine High School
Twitter: @mattcoss78
Volleys: Notre Dame is the top-ranked team in 1A and the defending state champion. Junior Gabby Deery (4 kps.) and setter Jenna Bentz (8.8 aps.) pace the Nikes. All eight of Notre Dame's losses are to state-ranked teams in higher classifications — Wilton (twice), West Liberty, Dike-New Hartford, Bondurant-Farrar, Waverly-Shell Rock, North Scott and Cedar Rapids Xavier. Easton Valley is looking for its first state trip. The River Hawks beat Maquoketa Valley (four sets), Cedar Valley Christian (three sets) and Central City (four sets) to reach this point. Senior Kaitlyn Kuhl averages 3.2 kills and 2.6 digs per set.