Her father was a Division I softball coach at multiple programs. Her mother was a Division I pitcher at Indiana State.
"I was supposed to be a softball prodigy," Kylie Welch admitted.
That plan did not materialize.
Before Welch stepped into high school at Davenport Assumption, she chose an alternative path. She decided to step away from softball and invest her energy into volleyball.
"Softball wasn't something I wanted to spend my time doing," Welch said. "I wasn't going to waste my teammates' time if I wasn't going to put 100% effort into it."
Volleyball, however, has evolved into her passion.
Welch, a three-year starter, leads the Class 3A top-ranked Knights into Wednesday's 10 a.m. state tournament match against 13th-ranked Union at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
The outside hitter is only 5-foot-7, but she offsets that with her volleyball intelligence, shot placement and fervor for the game.
It isn't uncommon for Welch to spend her Friday and Saturday nights in the fall watching volleyball on television.
"She has such a drive, more than any volleyball athlete I've ever coached," Assumption coach Bre Scherler said. "She's a student of the sport, very assertive, a self-starter and a perfectionist. She'll research things and bring it back to the team and say we should try this.
"Kylie is almost like our third coach."
Welch did not pick up volleyball until seventh grade.
She didn't play varsity as a freshman, but she came to weekend tournaments, took statistics and witnessed the high caliber of play.
"It got me ready to play when it was my turn," she said.
The first team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference selection has been a steady six-rotation player for the Knights.
Welch averages 2.85 kills per set along with a .309 hitting efficiency. She registers more than 2.5 digs per set and is Assumption's overwhelming leader in service aces with 79.
"Besides being an athletic person, she is so smart where she places her shots and is so powerful behind the service line," Scherler said. "She's made herself an asset in every single facet of the volleyball court."
This will be Assumption's third trip to the state tournament in four years, the second straight.
Welch is motivated to atone for last year's five-set loss to Osage in the quarterfinals. She had eight kills but also committed five service miscues in that match.
"I'm working on myself," Welch said. "I remember how I played last year and that's not how I want to play this year. My serving needs to be more consistent up there."
The Knights also are banking on Welch for leadership this week.
Of the nine players who saw court time for Assumption in last year's state tournament, six were seniors. Welch, junior Emma Schubert and junior Annabelle Costello are the only players on this year's roster who saw court time.
"I'm interested to see how we show up on Wednesday," Scherler said. "Do these kids sink or swim? Clearly under pressure situations, Kylie swims. Emma is very level-headed and Ava (Schubert) has been in tight situations in club volleyball.
"We've got athleticism in spades. It is having some kids rise to the occasion."
It also is an opportunity for Welch to showcase her game on a larger scale.
Welch has aspirations of playing at the collegiate level. The school, the level and position on the court are still undetermined.
"Playing in college, that's my end goal," Welch said.
Scherler believes she can go to a smaller school and continue to be a six-rotation player.
If Welch decides on a larger program, it likely will be as a libero or defensive specialist. Welch has spent considerable time working on her serve receive and back row defense.
"Kylie hasn't reached her ceiling," Scherler said. "She's got a whole bunch of room to grow still and she knows that. She can make it anywhere just because of her internal drive to be better."
And Welch said her parents have been fully supportive of her transition to volleyball despite their softball background.
"They just wanted me to be the best at whatever I wanted to do," Welch said. "They've done everything possible to help me reach that goal."