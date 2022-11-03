'We'll be remembered forever': Assumption volleyball gets its championship moment

CORALVILLE — Inside the Davenport Assumption High School gymnasium, there is a red banner listing all the state championship athletic teams.

Ava Schubert has stared at that banner too many times to count the past four seasons.

“I’ve always looked for volleyball,” she said.

The wait is finally over for Schubert and the program.

After state tournament heartbreak on several occasions in the past decade, Assumption broke through with its first championship Thursday afternoon with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 sweep over fourth-ranked Sioux Center in the Class 3A final at Xtream Arena.

“It is a statement,” Schubert said. “We’ll be remembered forever.”

Assumption is accustomed to winning in girls sports. It has captured a slew of titles in basketball, cross country, soccer, softball and track & field.

The volleyball program has had a wealth of success in the past decade with eight trips to the state tournament, but ran into quarterfinal or semifinal buzzsaws.

At last, the Knights had their moment of glory.

“It is an insane feeling, kind of speechless,” outside hitter Maggie Johnson said. “People are going to remember our group forever.”

When freshman Ellah Derrer’s attack hit the floor on match point, the celebration ensued. Johnson called it a rush of excitement she’s never experienced.

“I kind of blacked out a little bit,” Schubert said. “It was so awesome in the moment. All of us storming the court, tackling each other and running to get those pink (championship) T-shirts, it is a pretty awesome feeling.”

Assumption raced over to its large student section and sang the school fight song, something the players have practiced throughout the season.

"It is exhilarating and fantastic," Schubert said.

Second-ranked Assumption (33-7) dropped a set in its quarterfinal conquest over Osage. It followed with sweeps over third-ranked Mount Vernon and fourth-ranked Sioux Center.

The Knights squeaked out the opening set, used a 12-3 surge to claim the middle set and then withstood a Warriors rally in the third to complete the task.

“To think walking onto the court it was a 50/50 chance today and then walk away the winner is a great feeling,” Assumption setter Ellie Schubert said.

Ava Schubert, named captain of the all-tournament team, registered a match-high 17 kills and nine digs in her high school finale.

As the Knights walked off the floor following the trophy celebration, Schubert clutched the piece of hardware on her sweaty palms. She didn’t want to let go or forget the moment that just transpired.

“I’m a senior, so it was now or never,” she said.

She had plenty of help.

Johnson smashed 11 kills and joined Ava Schubert on the all-tournament team. Derrer recorded nine kills and Dru Dorsey finished with five. Ellie Schubert distributed 42 assists.

“We didn’t have enough answers for their weapons today,” Sioux Center coach Julie Oldenkamp said.

Lily VanSeveren and Izzy Krogman each had a dozen digs.

There weren’t too many chinks in Assumption’s armor. It had more kills (46-30), a higher hitting efficiency (.275-.140), more digs and never let Sioux Center’s block take control.

The Warriors had 21 blocks in Wednesday’s semifinal, but mustered only six in the title match.

“We had to change things up a little bit,” Ava Schubert said. “We had to take our offense off the net. If they block it, go for it and swing again.”

Assumption was aggressive and efficient from the service line. It served at a 90% clip (66 of 73) and had Sioux Center out of system frequently.

“Our serving was awesome,” Assumption coach Frank Flanagan said. “It is exactly what you hope for after our first match against Osage (19 service errors). We stayed aggressive and confident with it and it paid off today.”

The Knights were clean on their serve receive with only four errors.

“There were no nerves in our body,” Johnson said. “We just went out there and played.”

The opening set was deadlocked at 22 before a Sioux Center attack error and Ava Schubert tip set up set point. Sioux Center nixed one, but Schubert’s seventh kill of the set finished it.

The second set was 13-all before Assumption went on a flurry. Derrer and Dorsey each had two kills in a pivotal stretch that saw the Knights extend the cushion to 22-14. Johnson finished the set with a kill.

Assumption had a commanding 15-8 advantage in the third, but Sioux Center retaliated with a 9-2 run to square the set.

Ava Schubert gave the Knights the lead for keeps at 20-19. Then on the second match point, Ellie Schubert fed Derrer for the winning kill.

“I was in awe,” Ellie Schubert said. “I didn’t think it was real for a minute. I thought we still had more to play, and I immediately started crying.

"It didn’t set in right away.”

It was a storybook ending for Ava Schubert and Assumption's eight other seniors.

“It definitely has been a dream of mine since freshman year,” Ava said. “It is a feeling I couldn’t even imagine. It is totally different from anything I’ve ever won before.

“The smile will not leave our face. We’ll always remember it.”