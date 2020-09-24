Well-oiled PV volleyball machine sweeps Bettendorf

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team is clicking offensively, it will be tough to top the Spartans.

State-ranked Bettendorf found that out the hard way on Thursday in a Mississippi Athletic Conference showdown at the Dogs’ house. The Spartans' offensive attack and variety of hitters were too much for the hosts as PV swept to the win, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13, handing Bettendorf its first league loss.

Chloe Cline (15 kills), Halle Vice (11 kills) and Arra Cottrell (eight kills) did most of the damage. But Emily Wood and Alexa Frankel were just as tough at the net as all-state setter Kora Ruff had too many options to go to for the Bulldogs’ block to keep up with. Ruff had 36 assists, and perhaps unfairly, three dump kills of her own.

“We were pretty confident coming in and we are confident in our skills, but we know how tough Bettendorf can be,” Cline said. “I think we played well in every area today. But when Kora can go to anyone for a kill, it’s just an awesome feeling.”

Cline managed her 15 kills without a hitting error as she and Cottrell were the reason the Spartans (7- 0 overall, 4-0 MAC) took control early on.