Well-oiled PV volleyball machine sweeps Bettendorf

When the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team is clicking offensively, it will be tough to top the Spartans.
State-ranked Bettendorf found that out the hard way on Thursday in a Mississippi Athletic Conference showdown at the Dogs’ house. The Spartans' offensive attack and variety of hitters were too much for the hosts as PV swept to the win, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13, handing Bettendorf its first league loss.
Chloe Cline (15 kills), Halle Vice (11 kills) and Arra Cottrell (eight kills) did most of the damage. But Emily Wood and Alexa Frankel were just as tough at the net as all-state setter Kora Ruff had too many options to go to for the Bulldogs’ block to keep up with. Ruff had 36 assists, and perhaps unfairly, three dump kills of her own.
“We were pretty confident coming in and we are confident in our skills, but we know how tough Bettendorf can be,” Cline said. “I think we played well in every area today. But when Kora can go to anyone for a kill, it’s just an awesome feeling.”
Cline managed her 15 kills without a hitting error as she and Cottrell were the reason the Spartans (7- 0 overall, 4-0 MAC) took control early on.
Both Cline and Cottrell had four kills and a pair of blocks in the opening set for Class 5A's third-ranked team. But it was part of an overall, 14-kill effort for PV in the first set. Wood’s six-straight service point run broke open things for PV as the Spartans went up 19-10 on the 11th-ranked Bulldogs (5-2, 3-1 MAC).
Cline and Vice were the main options in set No. 2 with four kills each while key service runs from Riley Morgan and Livia Thomsen helped PV break open a set that was tied at 11 at one point. Vice had three of her kills during a 6-0 run that made it 17-11 before Bettendorf could get the serve back.
Bettendorf made a late push in the second set behind kills from Kaytlin Sowards, who led the Dogs with eight kills. But Wood had two aces in the final stretch to put away the middle set.
Pleasant Valley’s defense — led by Thomsen (15 digs), Morgan (11 digs) and Wood (11 digs) — kept the Dogs from making any big offensive runs. Bettendorf was within 14-12 in the third set but Wood and Morgan had diving digs that kept alive points that PV eventually won. Thomsen saved three more points during the Spartans’ final 11-1 run to close out the match.
“This is always a tough match, but our girls really responded,” PV coach Amber Hall said. “Some of the players have never played (a varsity) match in this gym and they did a great job of staying focused and doing their job. Bettendorf has some great blockers, but I thought our hitters did a great job of mixing up their shots and placing their shots and Kora, of course, found the right hitters.”
Overall, Pleasant Valley just appeared crisper than a Bulldogs team that had just one match since returning from a pandemic quarantine.
Bettendorf did sweep Davenport West on Tuesday, but some hitting and service errors did not do the 'Dogs any favors. The Bulldogs had eight misses at the service line and gave away another 19 points on hitting and unforced errors.
Macy Wilkins had five kills while Lillie Petersen finished with four kills. Ellie Aanestad contributed 26 assists and Riley Deere led the defensive effort with 12 digs. Petersen also had six blocks for Bettendorf. Annie Stotlar had a pair of aces.
“It started with PV’s serve putting us well out of system and once we get out of system it makes (PV's) blocking easier and it makes it tougher on us,” Bettendorf coach Mike Grannen said. “We played a very strong team and it was our second match back and (PV) found holes in our blocks.
"The biggest thing is we never really settled down after getting down (in the first set), if we could have found our rhythm, we would have been fine. But we didn’t do that.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!