The Davenport Central volleyball team advanced Wednesday night in the opening round of its Class 5A regional by beating city rival Davenport West.
But the Falcons did not make it easy on the Blue Devils. West played its best match of the season before Central was able to close out the Falcons with a 25-9, 25-11, 14-25, 26-24 win in George Marshall Gym.
Central (7-15 overall) advances to face Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Pleasant Valley on Tuesday night in a regional semifinal in the Spartans' gym. The match starts at 7 p.m.
For the first two sets, it appeared that Central would easily move on. But in the third set, West (0-20) started to play much cleaner than the hosts and build momentum. Behind some solid serving from Cassidy Schaeffer and some big kills from Izzy Castel, Grace Sander, Grace Rettler and Hailey Stewart, the visitors made their move. West had just three unforced errors while Central had 13.
It translated to West's first set win of the season and also created big excitement in the Falcons' team huddle.
"I am so proud of them," West coach Jillian Donath said. "We talked about the (set three) win and we tried to contain that and bring that back out for the fourth set. They never gave up and gave it everything they had."
The Blue Devils racked up big kill numbers in the first two sets behind Morgan Barker, Miya Wilkins and Lilly Campbell. The hosts had 27 kills in the first two sets, but that number dropped off to six in the third set when the Falcons defense, led by Alex Solbrig, Cameron Tracy and Schaeffer, started to dig Central's kills attempts.
"That has always been our strength, the defensive side," Donath said.
Central regained control in the fourth set behind the power serving of Lexi Huntley, who served the first six points — with three being aces — to give the hosts a 6-0 edge. The Blue Devils even built upon that behind Barker, who had six kills in the final set, and Wilkins who also chipped in three kills. Central was up 19-9 when West showed its fight again.
Schaeffer served part of a run that saw the Falcons get back to only trailing 20-16.
Behind some key blocks from Campbell and kills from Wilkins, Central pushed ahead to 24-18, but West answered with six straight points behind two kills from Stewart and Castel and two aces from Schaeffer. A stunned Central crowd saw the match knotted at 24 with a chance to possibly go to a fifth set.
But Huntley was able to dish out two solid assists to Barker and Wilkins as the duo killed the final two points of the set and the match to send Central to the next round. Blue Devils coach Janelle Hester actually liked the fact that West pushed her team most of the match.
"You have to give West credit, toward the middle of the match, West really started to serve aggressively," Hester said. "West is extremely scrappy and they did a great job of stepping in and reading our hitters. I actually told our girls that I hope they come in and challenge us tonight and keep us on our toes, and (West) did that."
Barker led the hosts with 14 kills while Wilkins finished with 12. Huntley and Lindsey Smith each had six aces with Huntley also dishing out 30 assists. Smith added 16 digs and Barker chipped in 10 digs. Campbell and Noelle Smith each had two blocks.
For the Falcons, Castel had seven kills while Stewart, Rettler and Tracy each had four. Schaeffer finished with five aces and 18 assists and Solbrig (21 digs), Schaeffer (12 digs) and Tracey (10 digs) kept plays alive for the visitors.
Despite not winning a match and claiming just the one set this season, Donath was proud of the nine seniors who never quit during a trying campaign. The Falcons will lose Schaeffer, Tracy, Sander, Castel, Stewart, Solbrig, Cholie Britain, Madison Fuller and Kelley Wohlers off the playoff roster to graduation.
"That is their character, they are not quitters at all," Donath said. "Coming off a season that was not glorious ... at no point did they ever show any quit at all."
