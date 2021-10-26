West Liberty earns trip to 3A state tournament by beating West Burlington

Buysse, a junior, went for 40 assists as Daufeldt finished with 23 kills, both highs for the match.

After West Burlington (30-3) hung tough in the first, the Comets were down by three in the second after Kenna Marlow scored on a kill before starting to build momentum.

"Getting them out of system helped a lot," said Monica Morales, who had 15 digs for West Liberty. "When we did that, it took away their positioning for their hitters and we could focus on our blocking. ... We were able to get get touches on the block.

"We can depend on anyone at any time, everyone will pull through."

Libero Lauren Summers had 14 digs for the Falcons.

But West Liberty answered with a Mylei Henderson kill to earn a side out and hand serving duties over to junior McKinzie Akers, who promptly went for two of her three aces in between Falcon errors to put the Comets up 13-5.

"We serve aggressively," Galvan said. "We needed to do that to make sure we had a chance. ... (And offensively) we balanced it out. We set the tone with Macy, but that creates a lot of openings for the others kids, and they took advantage of it."

Marlow led the Falcons in kills with nine while Sophia Armstrong added eight kills for West Burlington.