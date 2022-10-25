West Liberty punches ticket to return to state in Class 3A

WEST LIBERTY — Brooklyn Buysse's second ace serve came with a roar.

Both from the senior setter and the home fans at West Liberty High School on Tuesday as the ace came on match point in Tuesday's Class 3A Region 7 final and sent the fifth-ranked Comets back to the state tournament for the second straight season and third time in four years.

Tuesday night's regional championship didn't start out too well for West Liberty, but the Comets pulled off a resilient 15-25, 25-19, 25-19, 28-26 win over ninth-ranked Solon to punch a ticket to the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

"It's just pure happiness," said Buysse. "I"m just so happy to be going back with this team. It's such a good feeling."

West Liberty was runner-up in 3A last season behind a record-setting performance by Macy Daufeldt, now playing at Drake University.

"It was definitely a change this season," said Brooklyn Buysse, who went for a match-high 30 assists, 10 digs and five kills. "When the first practices came, the seniors were in charge, and we weren't used to that. But, everyone stepped up this year and that was really amazing."

With no upsets around 3A, West Liberty (31-7) enters state as the No. 5 seed and will play fourth-seeded Sioux Center (30-3) on Tuesday at noon.

After dropping the first set by double digits, West Liberty fell behind 4-1 in Set 2 after consecutive aces by Solon junior setter Brynn Deike.

After winning a side out, the Comets took the lead on a McKinzie Akers ace, a kill by junior Maelyn Wainwright and two kills by Sophie Buysse, who wound up with a match-high 14 kills.

West Liberty finished with eight aces as a team to Solon's six.

Sophomore Ava Morrison had seven kills for the Comets while Wainwright and Rilee Han combined for another 11.

Solon was led by Grace Erwin's nine kills and eight by Delaney Bombei. Deike and Kylee Flynn combined for 33 assists for the Spartans (26-13).

Spartan libero Kennedy Whitford had a match-best 21 digs.

Senior all-state libero Monica Morales had 16 digs and three assists for the Comets, who were River Valley Conference champions this season.

Despite leading the match in kills, however, one of the biggest plays of the night by Sophie Buysse, a sophomore outside hitter who made the 3A all-state tournament team in 2021, came late in the fourth when she dove backwards at the last split-second to avoid making contact with a Solon serve that sailed out of bounds and gave West Liberty a 23-19 lead.

"This is really exciting," Sophie Buysse said. "But, at the same time, I was kind of nervous ... (On the Solon serve), I thought, 'Hopefully that's out,' and ducked. (The ball) came so close to my face. Thankfully, it didn't hit me.

"Last season definitely set a goal for this year. We made it our goal to try our hardest to get back to state."

After the sides were tied at 23, the final set featured three more lead changes before Brooklyn Buysse's winning serve.

"At the beginning of every year, we don't talk about winning conference championships or making it to state," said West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan, who is in his 22nd season as Comets coach. "We talk about getting better every practice, every game.

"That's been their mentality. We had a big hill to climb. But one step at a time, we got there."