WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Macy Daufeldt had no intention of making a college decision early in the recruitment process. That all changed with her first visit to the campus of Drake University last week.
“Seeing everything,” Daufeldt said, “(I realized) this is what I want to do.”
The West Liberty standout committed to Drake University volleyball Monday night, citing the campus, coaching staff and proximity to home as reasons for her verbal commitment to the Division I program.
“I wanted to stay close to home,” Daufeldt said. “Drake, as a program, (it’s) on the rise. They went from being in the bottom third of the top 300 to in the top third. Going to a small school, it feels like home.”
The 5-foot-11 outside hitter made her mark immediately upon entering the West Liberty volleyball program last fall as a freshman. She led the Comets with 332 kills and was second on the team with a .424 kill efficiency. Her 3.46 kills per set were the 22nd most in Class 3A last season and the best number of any freshman. She did all of that despite moving to from her natural position of outside hitter to middle hitter for West Liberty.
She proved herself as a leader, too, as she was a team captain in her first year in the program. West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan believes she can bring that same positive energy to Drake when the time comes.
“She’s very disciplined and coachable,” coach Galvan said. “She’s a team-oriented player, she never feels she can carry the team. … I’m really happy for her because I think she’s been working extremely hard to reach that goal of playing at that level.”
Daufeldt always intended on playing close to home and turned down invitations to volleyball camps from out-of-state schools. Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Drake were the only four schools truly on her radar.