Western Big 6 All-Conference volleyball teams announced

The All-Western Big 6 Conference volleyball team, voted on by the league's coaches, was released Wednesday.
There were almost no surprises, but Sterling's Grace Egan beat out Moline's Ella Ramsay and Geneseo's Hannah Copeland as the WB6 MVP.
Rock Island had seven players honored, the most in the WB6. Big 6 undefeated champ Moline had six.
Joining Egan, Ramsay and Copeland on the first team were: Emily Allison, Rock Island (OH); Colleen Kenney, Alleman (L); Caylee Brandes, Moline (MH); Grace Gustafson, Rock Island (MB).
Ramsay, Copeland and Allison all finished with 200-plus kills this season. Kenney averaged over six digs a set and was one of the conference's best defensive players. Gustafson was second on Rock Island with 143 blocks and led the team with 24 total blocks.
The second team was comprised of Carly Rouse, Moline (S); Addie Bomelyn, Rock Island (OH); Lauren Johnsen, Geneseo (S); Karmen Weinrich, Sterling (L); Megan DePoorter, Moline (L); Katie Rowzee, Sterling (OH); Delali Amankwa, Sterling (S).
Those earning honorable mention recognition were: Rock Island - Bella Allison (S), Sienna Mikaio (L), Kayla Rice (OH), Mari Churchill (S). UTHS - Brooklyn Vanopdorp (OH), Lillian Severtsgaard (OH). Alleman - Clair Hulke (MH), Anne VanDeHeede (S). Moline - Rylie Frazelle (OH), Sam Veto (MH).