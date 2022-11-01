Western Big 6 volleyball all-conference teams announced

The Western Big 6 volleyball all-conference teams, selected by the coaches, were released Tuesday afternoon with Moline headlining the first team.

Three of the seven athletes on the first team were Maroons, including senior libero Megan DePoorter, who was voted Western Big 6 MVP. DePoorter leads the team with 471 digs and 40 aces.

Moline’s Caylee Brandes and Sam Veto also earned spots on the first team. Brandes has a team-high 262 kills along with 39 aces and 55 blocks. Brandes was the only player to be selected as a first-team member for the second straight season.

Veto has racked up a team-high 76 blocks, and also added 178 kills for a Moline squad that clinched its first spot in a sectional final Monday for the first time since 2005.

Other first team members include Rock Island’s Kayla Rice and Mari Churchill.

Rice led the Rocks with 263 kills. The senior outside hitter also tallied 38 aces and 13 blocks. Churchill collected a team-high 402 assists. The junior setter also had 155 digs and 27 aces.

Geneseo’s Aubrey VanKerrebroeck rounded out the local athletes on the first team after a senior season that included 123 kills and 35 blocks.

The Maple Leafs’ Lizzie Rapps earned second-team honors after recording a team-high 203 kills. The freshman outside hitter also had 165 digs, 24 aces and 23 blocks. Rapps was the only freshman that was named to any team Tuesday.

Geneseo’s Alysia Perez, Rock Island’s Addie Bomelyn and Alleman’s Clair Hulke were also named to the second team.

Perez, a setter, tallied a team-high 506 assists and 62 aces during her junior season. She also had 156 digs and 23 blocks.

Rock Island’s Bomelyn connected for 175 kills and 32 aces. The junior outside hitter also had 211 digs and 13 blocks.

Alleman’s Hulke led the Pioneers in kills (162), digs (135), aces (17) and blocks (62).

Among those locals on honorable mention are Iris Reynolds (Alleman), Delainey VanRycke (Geneseo), Gigi Tertipes (Moline), Ayla Jenkins (Moline), Sienna Mikaio (Rock Island), Quinci Bumgarner (Rock Island), Lillian Severtsgaard (United Township), Ciara Hull (United Township) and Ella Harris (United Township).