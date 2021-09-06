Western Big 6 volleyball at a glance

Alleman
Head coach: Morgan DeBruine
2021 spring record: 3-11
Impact players: Anne VanDeHeede, sr., S; Avrie Schmidt, sr., MB; Colleen Kenney, sr., OH; Genesis Reyes-Granados, jr., DS; Clair Hulke, so., MB/OH, Iris Reynolds, jr., MB/OH
Fresh faces: Lauren Reger, sr., DS; Darryn Reyes-Clay, sr., DS; OH Claire Sottos, sr., OH; Isabelle Runge, sr., OH
Outlook: After teaching an entirely new offense last season during COVID, the Pioneers are looking to finally put the pieces together after a regular offseason. DeBruine believes Alleman has the talent to win a lot of games this year, but confidence will be a factor with this team. Keeping composure and hanging in there during long rallies and scoring runs will be something to watch with this team. Returning offensive leaders are Schmidt (19 blocks), VanDeHeede (266 assists) and Kenney (41 kills, 17 aces).
Galesburg
Head coach: Marla Clay
2021 spring record: 10-13, 7-7 Western Big 6
Impact players: Grace Nelson, sr., S; Abby Endthoff, sr. MH; Carlie Thompson, sr., OH; Ava Kersh, sr., OH
Fresh faces: Syriah Boyd, so., MH/OH; Kiarra Kilgore, so., S
Outlook: Galesburg heads into the 2021 season with seven seniors leading the way. While the Silver Streaks are old, they are not a tall team. They will need to rely on their defense and communication to stay in rallies. However, Kersh and Thompson will be a threat to any team in the conference. Two incoming sophomores — Boyd and Kilgore — are expected to have an important role off of the bench this season.
Geneseo
Head coach: Casey Komel
2021 spring record: 17-2, 12-2 WB6 (2nd)
Impact players: Hannah Copeland, sr., MB; Lauren Johnsen, sr., S; Emma Frank, sr., MB
Fresh faces: Alysia Perez, so., S; Delainey VanRycke, jr., DS; Kammie Ludwig, sr., OH
Outlook: Geneseo had one of the best volleyball programs in the Western Big 6 last year, but will head into the 2021 fall season having to replace many of the stars that led the Maple Leafs to a 17-2 record. Maggi Weller, Maddi Barickman and Abbi Barickman all graduated, leaving Copeland, Johnsen and Frank to lead a large number of younger teammates. The Maple Leafs look to improve as the season goes on and players learn how to play with one another.
Moline
Head coach: Sarah Fetter
2021 spring record: 18-3, 11-3 WB6 (3rd)
Impact players: Ella Ramsay, sr.; Carly Rouse, sr.; Rylie Frazelle, sr.
Fresh faces: Caylee Brandes, jr.; Sam Veto, jr.; Lucy Imne so.
Outlook: After an impressive spring season, the Maroons return in the fall with an experienced front row of hitters that include Ramsay, Rouse and Frazella that should challenge for the conference title. Fetter admits that Moline is still working on their defense, but expects it to be ready in time for the playoffs. Moline's tall wall at the net jump-started a 2-0 start to conference play on Saturday.
Quincy
Head coach: Kate Brown
2021 spring record: 3-14, 3-11 WB6
Impact players: Emily Sprinkle, sr.; Erin Wilson, sr.; Mayci Minor, sr.; Paige Schaffer jr.; Aubri Landwehr, jr.
Fresh faces: Kaley Summers, fr.; Ava Crist, fr.; Carley Owsley, jr.
Outlook: After completing last spring as the acting head coach, Brown will finally lead the Blue Devils as head coach in the fall. Quincy graduated eight seniors in the spring, but the team only finished 3-14. Brown will have the challenge of preparing a team that will have only have one returning starter. Sprinkle, Wilson and Minor will look to lead a young Blue Devil team.
Rock Island
Head coach: Morgan Twing
2021 spring record: 8-10, 6-8 WB6
Impact players: Emily Allison 5-9, sr., OH; Lexi Thompson 5-10, sr., MB; Grace Gustafson 5-10, sr., MB; Bella Allison 5-6, sr., S
Fresh faces: Sienna Mikaio 5-6, jr., DS; Mari Churchill 5-6, jr., S; Kayla Rice 5-7, jr., OH; Jena Martel 5-7, jr., OH
Outlook: Rock Island has nine seniors, the most of any team in the Big 6. A disappointing 6-8 finish in conference play last year should fuel the Rocks as many seniors play their final games in a high school uniform. However, Twing admits that health could be an issue — as it could with any team — as the athletes get ready to play a 30-plus game season for the first time since 2019. The Rocks haven’t won a regional since 2014.
Sterling
Head coach: Dale Dykeman
2021 spring record: 21-1, 13-1 WB6 (1st)
Impact players: Grace Egan 6-1, jr., OH; Karmen Weinrich 5-3, sr., L; Kathryn Rowzee 6-0, jr., S; Katie Dittmar 5-7, jr., OH
Fresh faces: Delali Amankwa 5-5, fr., S; Carley Sullivan 5-8, fr., S; Olivia Niedermann 5-4, jr., DS; Addy Sullivan 5-1, so., DS
Outlook: Sterling won the conference and finished 21-1 in the spring, but graduated most of its starters from that team. All-state outside Grace Egan will have to lead a team that lacks any sort of varsity experience. Dykeman believes his team's biggest strength at the moment is the defense, which can stay in rallies and win the Golden Warriors points when the young hitters are off their mark. This is a team to watch as the season progresses. Dykeman has proven himself to be one of the best coaches in the state, compiling a 287-46 record over the past nine seasons.
United Township
Head coach: Kylie Kuffler
2021 spring record: 4-10
Impact players: Reese Williams 5-7, sr., OH; Nicole VanTieghem 5-10, sr., MB; Tess Earl 5-7, sr., S; Brooklyn VanOpdorp 5-9, sr., OH; Rose Zing 5-4, sr., DS
Fresh faces: Rylee Sherwood 5-10, sr., MB; Ella Harris 5-8, jr., OH
Outlook: The Panthers closed out the final weeks of the spring with impressive wins over Rock Island and Quincy. If United Township can build on what they accomplished at the end of last season, the Panthers could be a team that could beat anyone on any given night. The team is expected to be led on offense by Williams and VanTieghem. Kuffler believes her team's quick defense, passing and aggressive serving will carry it far.